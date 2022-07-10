UFC Vegas 58 Bonus Report: Rafael Fiziev pockets an extra $50k for stopping RDA

The Octagon remained in Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 58 event, an eleven-bout fight card headlined by Rafael Dos Anjos vs. Rafael Fiziev.

Tonight’s main event proved to be a coming out party for Rafael Fiziev. The younger of the two Rafael’s was able to dictate and control the contest for the majority of the first three rounds. RDA would mount a bit of a comeback in round four but the proved to be short-lived. Just 18 seconds into the fifth and final round Fiziev lands a heavy punch which sent Dos Anjos to the canvas.

The co-main event of UFC Vegas 58 featured a middleweight contest between Caio Borralho vs. Armen Petrosyan. The bout did not prove to be a fan friendly affair as the pair of Contender Series alumni engaged in a lackluster contest. In the end it was Borralho winning the fight by unanimous decision (29-28 x3).

Following the conclusion of tonight’s event, UFC officials announced at the post-fight press conference that four fighters would be taking home performance bonuses.

Fight of the night: Lightweight fighters Michael Johnson and Jamie Mullarkey earned ‘fight of the night’ honors for their thrilling war on tonight’s UFC Vegas 58 main card. Mullarkey won the bout by split decision.

Performance of the night: Rafael Fiziev pocketed an extra $50k for his fifth round knockout victory over former lightweight champion Rafael Dos Anjos.

Performance of the night: Chase Sherman earned an extra $50k for his third round TKO victory over Jared Vanderaa on tonight’s main card lineup.

Are you surprised by any of the performance bonuses handed out by Dana White and company following the conclusion of tonight’s UFC Vegas 58 event?