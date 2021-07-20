Ian Heinisch plans to finish Nassourdine Imavov after training at Sanford MMA to show he’s “a force to be reckoned with”

Ian Heinisch wanted a quick turnaround after he lost to Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 258, but that didn’t come to fruition.

Following the loss to Gastelum, Heinisch moved down to Florida to start training at Sanford MMA full-time. After a short time there, he was offered to fight Jacare Souza at UFC 262 in Houston. However, he turned it down as Henri Hooft wanted him to just focus on training.

“No, actually a lot went on. After the fight, I was healthy, hungry, and in great shape, and itching to get back in there,” Heinisch said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “But, I always told myself after that fight I was going to come check out Florida. I wanted to try out Sanford MMA because my buddy Nate Marquardt has been down here. Especially losing that fight in the wrestling department, I know the coaching and caliber of wrestlers at Sanford I knew I had to get down there.

“I actually turned down a fight with Jacare because I didn’t want to wait until late May which is when they offered,” Heinisch continued. “I was looking to fight in April. But, once I got to Sanford and talked to Henri, he wanted me to get adjusted to the gym and train there for a little while. Just sharpen up some of my tools. It all worked out the way it was supposed to. I then had my wedding on June 5 so couldn’t be in June, so here we go July 24 we are ready to go and stay super active after that.”

After spending a couple of months at Sanford, Heinisch says it has been a great fit for him. He also says he has improved a ton but a big difference he has made is not focusing too much on his opponent as he says he has overstudied his opponent which has only hurt him in the fight.

“I watched too much tape on Gastelum. In my head, I was like this guy almost put Israel out I watch out for this and this. Instead of just going in there. I try to find more tall guys who are orthodox to train with but at the same time train with southpaws as he might come out southpaw, who knows. I’m going to be ready for any style,” Heinisch said. “I just need to perform. I need to get back to where I want to be in this division. Just show I’m a force to be reckoned with in the UFC. Everyone’s tough in the UFC. But, he’s not even ranked and I’ve been thrown in with the killers from the beginning. I’m excited to go be me and get a big victory.”

Now that he has had a full camp at Sanford, Ian Heinisch is confident he will handle business against Imavov at UFC Vegas 32. Not only does he expect to put on a great performance, but he is confident he will finish the Frenchman.

“Man, honestly, I see me stepping in the cage and taking care of business. Whether that’s submission or knockout, I don’t see it going to the judges,” Heinisch said. “I just need to be me and perform. The good stuff will start happening and the big wins will happen.”

If Ian Heinisch does get his hand raised on Saturday, he’s uncertain what will be next. Instead, he’s just focused on being active and working his way up the middleweight ranks.

“Honestly, man. I’m just focused on improving and getting back into the win column and we will take a look,” Heinisch concluded.