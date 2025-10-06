Cory Sandhagen isn’t deterred despite UFC 320 loss against Merab Dvalishvili

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 6, 2025
Merab Dvalishvili vs. Cory Sandhagen at UFC 320

Don’t expect Cory Sandhagen to dwell on his failed bid to capture UFC gold this past Saturday.

Sandhagen challenged Dvalishvili for the bantamweight title in the UFC 320 co-main event. Sandhagen had a promising start in the opening round, but he had a nightmare second stanza. Dvalishvili appeared to be on the verge of finishing the challenger, who survived. Despite his efforts, Sandhagen couldn’t avoid the relentless pressure of “The Machine,” and he dropped a unanimous decision.

While Sandhagen wasn’t able to walk out of T-Mobile Arena with UFC gold, he hasn’t been discouraged. “The Sandman” took to his Instagram account to issue a statement on the defeat to Dvalishvili.

“Congrats to the champ – you’re a hell of a fighter and a great champion of the division. I’m proud to have fought you. I’ll get you next time!! To all my fans, nothing changes for me. It’s all hard work till the day I hang it up. We’ll still get to gold – even though the water is murky right now. I’ll always have an unbreakable spirit until the day I die. I love this sh*t. Love you guys. Peace.”

Sandhagen is now 0-2 in UFC title fights if you count his 2021 loss to Petr Yan for the interim 135-pound championship. Sandhagen was able to rebound from that loss, as well as a defeat to Umar Nurmagomedov to get back in the title hunt. Whether or not he can do it again remains to be seen, but Sandhagen certainly isn’t lacking confidence.

As for Dvalishvili, it appears he’s seeking another title defense before the end of 2025. He prefers to fight Yan in a rematch in a bid to make UFC history. If Dvalishvili can earn another successful title defense before the end of 2025, he’ll set a new record for the most in UFC history in a single year.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Cory Sandhagen UFC

Related

Magomed Ankalaev

Magomed Ankalaev's manager claims there were problems with his UFC 320 camp

Harry Kettle - October 6, 2025
Merab Dvalishvili submits Sean O'Malley
UFC

Merab Dvalishvili makes it clear he wants to stay in the bantamweight division

Harry Kettle - October 6, 2025

UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili has made it clear that he doesn’t want to leave the division.

Alex Pereira, Jon Jones
Jon Jones

Alex Pereira reveals he planned to call out Jon Jones following UFC 320 victory

Harry Kettle - October 6, 2025

UFC champion Alex Pereira has revealed that he had initially planned to call Jon Jones out right after UFC 320.

Magomed Ankalaev UFC weigh-in
Magomed Ankalaev

Daniel Cormier backs Magomed Ankalaev to bounce back strong from UFC 320 loss

Harry Kettle - October 6, 2025

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has backed Magomed Ankalaev to come back strong following his UFC 320 defeat.

Alex Pereira stops Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 320
UFC

Alex Pereira may have suffered major injury in UFC 320 win over Magomed Ankalaev

Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 5, 2025

Two-time UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Alex Pereira believes he might have suffered a big injury.

Merab Dvalishvili and Joe Rogan at UFC 320

Merab Dvalishvili reveals historic plans after defeating Cory Sandhagen at UFC 320

Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 5, 2025
Petr Yan
Petr Yan

Petr Yan calls for rematch with Merab Dvalishvili after UFC 320

Harry Kettle - October 5, 2025

UFC bantamweight contender Petr Yan has made it clear that he wants to fight Merab Dvalishvili in his next outing.

Jiri Procházka, UFC 320, KO, Results, Khalil Rountree Jr., UFC
Jiri Prochazka

Dana White reacts to incredible final round between Jiri Prochazka and Khalil Rountree Jr

Harry Kettle - October 5, 2025

UFC boss Dana White has reacted to the amazing third round between Jiri Prochazka and Khalil Rountree Jr at UFC 320.

Conor McGregor and Dana White
Dana White

Dana White reacts to Conor McGregor's UFC White House fight claims

Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 5, 2025

Conor McGregor is claiming he’s already secured a fight on the UFC White House card, and Dana White has responded.

Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka at UFC 320
UFC

Jiri Prochazka explains being emotional after Alex Pereira's UFC 320 win

Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 5, 2025

Jiri Prochazka displayed emotion following Alex Pereira’s emphatic UFC 320 win, and he explained why.