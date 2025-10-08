Cory Sandhagen thinks Merab Dvalsihvili is ‘winnable fight’ following UFC 320 loss

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 8, 2025
Cory Sandhagen loses to Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 320

Cory Sandhagen doesn’t believe he met an unstoppable force at UFC 320.

Sandhagen challenged Merab Dvalishvili for the UFC Bantamweight Championship this past Saturday in Las Vegas. The opening round looked promising for Sandhagen, but he had his bell rung in the second stanza. This led to a dominant round for “The Machine,” but the challenger was never truly out of the fight.

Ultimately, Dvalishvili earned a well-deserved unanimous decision, but Sandhagen didn’t walk away feeling low. In a new video posted on his Instagram account, Sandhagen shared his belief that he can eventually defeat Dvalishvili if given another opportunity (via MMAJunkie).

“I watched the fight last night because I can’t sleep. That’s an absolutely winnable fight,” Sandhagen said in an Instagram post. “I just have to not almost get knocked the f*ck out in the second round. Congrats to Merab for almost doing what he said he was going to do but not quite.

“So, good on him. He’s a good face for the division. I’m proud of that dude. I absolutely still believe in myself and that I’ll be champ, and that’s OK. Believing in yourself is part of the damn job, and I’m never going to stop thinking that I’m going to touch gold.”

Sandhagen has been close to the top of the bantamweight division, but he’s yet to be able to win a championship under the UFC banner. His losses have come to elite competition in the likes of Dvalishvili, Petr Yan, and Aljamain Sterling. He also lost to former two-time UFC Bantamweight Champion TJ Dillashaw and Umar Nurmagomedov.

While Sandhagen looks to work his way back into title contention, Dvalishvili hopes to make history. He is seeking a title defense against Yan in December in an attempt to break the single-year UFC record. Time will tell if the UFC brass decides to go in that direction.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Cory Sandhagen UFC

Related

Dwayne Johnson

Bas Rutten opens up on his experience working on The Smashing Machine

Harry Kettle - October 8, 2025
Jon Jones Tom Aspinall
Jon Jones

Henry Cejudo thinks Tom Aspinall vs Jon Jones is biggest possible UFC White House main event

Harry Kettle - October 8, 2025

Henry Cejudo believes that out of the realistic options, Tom Aspinall vs Jon Jones is the best possible choice for the UFC White House main event.

Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, UFC
Demetrious Johnson

UFC White House doesn't need Conor McGregor or Jon Jones, says MMA legend

Harry Kettle - October 8, 2025

Demetrious Johnson doesn’t believe that the UFC White House card needs Conor McGregor or Jon Jones to succeed.

Edmen Shahbazyan
UFC

Edmen Shahbazyan stays humble despite three-fight UFC win streak

Harry Kettle - October 8, 2025

UFC prospect Edmen Shahbazyan is keeping his feet on the ground despite extending his win streak to three at UFC 320.

Arman Tsarukyan, Ilia Topuria
Ilia Topuria

Arman Tsarukyan believes Ilia Topuria is avoiding him: 'I'm the only one that can beat Ilia'

Cole Shelton - October 7, 2025

Arman Tsarukyan believes Ilia Topuria is avoiding him, as he knows he’s a difficult matchup.

Deiveson Figueiredo

Deiveson Figueiredo "at 220%", eyes "fight for the belt" post-UFC Rio

Dylan Bowker - October 7, 2025
Merab Dvalishvili grapples with Petr Yan during their fight in Las Vegas
Petr Yan

Petr Yan claims he was at '50%' health for first fight with Merab Dvalishvili ahead of likely rematch

Curtis Calhoun - October 7, 2025

Former UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan revealed he fought Merab Dvalishvili significantly compromised ahead of a likely rematch.

Patchy Mix gestures to his opponent during his fight at UFC 320
UFC

Patchy Mix called for UFC firing by former star fighter after shocking 0-2 Octagon start

Curtis Calhoun - October 7, 2025

Josh Thomson doesn’t have faith in UFC bantamweight Patchy Mix turning things around after a 0-2 start with the promotion.

Charles Oliveira, UFC rio de janeiro, Brazil, poisonings
UFC

UFC staff warned not to drink alcohol amid wave of poisonings in Brazil

BJ Penn Staff - October 7, 2025

UFC staff have been cautioned not to drink alcohol during their upcoming visit to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Conor McGregor UFC drug test
UFC

Conor McGregor suspended 18 months for violation of UFC anti-doping policy

BJ Penn Staff - October 7, 2025

Conor McGregor has been handed an 18-month suspension by Combat Sports Anti-Doping (CSAD), the internal organization responsible for drug-testing in the UFC.