Cory Sandhagen thinks Merab Dvalsihvili is ‘winnable fight’ following UFC 320 loss

Cory Sandhagen doesn’t believe he met an unstoppable force at UFC 320.

Sandhagen challenged Merab Dvalishvili for the UFC Bantamweight Championship this past Saturday in Las Vegas. The opening round looked promising for Sandhagen, but he had his bell rung in the second stanza. This led to a dominant round for “The Machine,” but the challenger was never truly out of the fight.

Ultimately, Dvalishvili earned a well-deserved unanimous decision, but Sandhagen didn’t walk away feeling low. In a new video posted on his Instagram account, Sandhagen shared his belief that he can eventually defeat Dvalishvili if given another opportunity (via MMAJunkie).

“I watched the fight last night because I can’t sleep. That’s an absolutely winnable fight,” Sandhagen said in an Instagram post. “I just have to not almost get knocked the f*ck out in the second round. Congrats to Merab for almost doing what he said he was going to do but not quite.

“So, good on him. He’s a good face for the division. I’m proud of that dude. I absolutely still believe in myself and that I’ll be champ, and that’s OK. Believing in yourself is part of the damn job, and I’m never going to stop thinking that I’m going to touch gold.”

Sandhagen has been close to the top of the bantamweight division, but he’s yet to be able to win a championship under the UFC banner. His losses have come to elite competition in the likes of Dvalishvili, Petr Yan, and Aljamain Sterling. He also lost to former two-time UFC Bantamweight Champion TJ Dillashaw and Umar Nurmagomedov.

While Sandhagen looks to work his way back into title contention, Dvalishvili hopes to make history. He is seeking a title defense against Yan in December in an attempt to break the single-year UFC record. Time will tell if the UFC brass decides to go in that direction.