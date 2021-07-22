Pro fighters make their picks for Cory Sandhagen vs TJ Dillashaw

In the main event of UFC Vegas 32, Cory Sandhagen welcomes back former bantamweight champ, TJ Dillashaw from his two-year USADA suspension in a highly-anticipated bout. Entering the fight, Sandhagen is a -195 favorite while the former champ is a +165 underdog.

Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get their predictions for the scrap. The pros are nearly unanimous in the thinking Sandhagen gets the win with many thinking he stops Dillashaw in the process.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Cory Sandhagen vs. TJ Dillashaw:

Beneil Dariush, UFC lightweight: That’s a tough one. Due to the time off, I think Sandhagen gets it.

Diego Ferreira, UFC lightweight: I’m a big fan of Dillashaw but having two years off so you never know how that will impact him. But, I still think he’s the best bantamweight and will beat Sandhagen.

Edmen Shahbazyan, UFC middleweight: Sandhagen by stoppage.

Dustin Jacoby, UFC light heavyweight: I’m a big fan of both guys but I will give the edge to Sandhagen due to his activity. I don’t know what Dillashaw will look like after two years so I like Sandhagen.

Devin Clark, UFC light heavyweight: Dillashaw. I still think he’s the best bantamweight alive.

Tristan Connelly, UFC featherweight: That’s a good fight. To me, it is a pick’em fight but I think Sandhagen. I’ve been impressed with him as of late.

Patrick Mix, UFC bantamweight: Sandhagen. I don’t think Dillashaw will be as good as he was after two years away.

Cody Stamann, UFC bantamweight: I think Sandhagen will beat him. I think he’s the scariest guy at 135 and he’s the guy that everyone should be worried about. Since the loss, he’s been a totally different fighter and I’m honestly not sure anyone in that top five can beat him.

Joe Solecki, UFC lightweight: I like Sandhagen. I think he’s tough to beat right now as he looks like a completely different fighter from when he lost to Sterling. Then Dillashaw is coming off the two-year layoff and I don’t know how he will look.

***

Fighters picking Cory Sandhagen: Beneil Dariush, Edmen Shahbazyan, Dustin Jacoby, Tristan Connelly, Patrick Mix, Cody Stamann, Joe Solecki

Fighters picking TJ Dillashaw: Diego Ferreira, Devin Clark

Who do you think wins the UFC Vegas 32 main event between Cory Sandhagen and TJ Dillashaw?