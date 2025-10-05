Pros react after Merab Dvalishvili defeats Cory Sandhagen at UFC 320

By Chris Taylor - October 5, 2025
Merab Dvalishvili

Tonight’s UFC 320 event was co-headlined by a men’s bantamweight title fight featuring Merab Dvalishvili taking on Cory Sandhagen.

Dvalishvili (21-4 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since scoring a submission win over former title holder Sean O’Malley at June’s UFC 316 event in New Jersey. That victory had marked ‘The Machine’s’ twelfth win in a row, a streak which now includes two successful defenses of his bantamweight title.

Meanwhile, Cory Sandhagen (18-6 MMA) was most previously seen in the Octagon this past May, where he scored a TKO victory over former UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo. That win was of course preceded by a unanimous decision loss to Umar Nurmagomedov.

Tonight’s UFC 320 co-main event proved to be a solid back and forth affair. Although Merab Dvalishvili was able to land 18 takedowns, in most occasions Cory Sandhagen was able to return his feet within seconds. ‘The Sandman’ had won the opening round on most fans and analysts scorecards, but it was ‘The Machine’ who stormed back to dominate and nearly finish the title challenger in round two. Sandhagen ultimately survived and despite having a tough round three, he came back to arguably outpoint Dvalishvili in the fourth round of their fight. However, in round five Merab was able to solidify his champion status by smothering and overwhelming Sandhagen for the final five minutes. It was another impressive performance from Dvalishvili, leaving fans wondering if there is anybody who can pose a legitimate challenge to the champ.

UFC 320 Results: Merab Dvalishvili def. Cory Sandhagen by unanimous decision (49-45, 49-45, 49-46)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Dvalishvili vs. Sandhagen’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Merab Dvalishvili defeating Cory Sandhagen at UFC 320:

Who would you like to see Dvalishvili fight next following his victory over Sandhagen this evening in Las Vegas?

Cory Sandhagen Merab Dvalishvili UFC UFC 320

