Pros react after Merab Dvalishvili defeats Cory Sandhagen at UFC 320

Tonight’s UFC 320 event was co-headlined by a men’s bantamweight title fight featuring Merab Dvalishvili taking on Cory Sandhagen.

Dvalishvili (21-4 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since scoring a submission win over former title holder Sean O’Malley at June’s UFC 316 event in New Jersey. That victory had marked ‘The Machine’s’ twelfth win in a row, a streak which now includes two successful defenses of his bantamweight title.

Meanwhile, Cory Sandhagen (18-6 MMA) was most previously seen in the Octagon this past May, where he scored a TKO victory over former UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo. That win was of course preceded by a unanimous decision loss to Umar Nurmagomedov.

Tonight’s UFC 320 co-main event proved to be a solid back and forth affair. Although Merab Dvalishvili was able to land 18 takedowns, in most occasions Cory Sandhagen was able to return his feet within seconds. ‘The Sandman’ had won the opening round on most fans and analysts scorecards, but it was ‘The Machine’ who stormed back to dominate and nearly finish the title challenger in round two. Sandhagen ultimately survived and despite having a tough round three, he came back to arguably outpoint Dvalishvili in the fourth round of their fight. However, in round five Merab was able to solidify his champion status by smothering and overwhelming Sandhagen for the final five minutes. It was another impressive performance from Dvalishvili, leaving fans wondering if there is anybody who can pose a legitimate challenge to the champ.

UFC 320 Results: Merab Dvalishvili def. Cory Sandhagen by unanimous decision (49-45, 49-45, 49-46)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Dvalishvili vs. Sandhagen’ below:

Merab is one cool dude. I don’t care what you say. #ufc320 — Cody Durden (@Cody_Durden) October 5, 2025

That’s crazy that Merab got Kamala Harris to walk out with him — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) October 5, 2025

If Sandhagen can stop the first three takedown attempts from Merab in every round, and keep Merab from putting him on the fence -I see the success for sandhagen that’s his style fight. #ufc320 — Dominick Cruz (@DominickCruz) October 5, 2025

Cory looking good first round! Is it bc he’s well prepared or Merab warming up? — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) October 5, 2025

This is a high level chess match #ufc320 — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) October 5, 2025

19-19. Merab Dvalishvili storms back and asserts his dominance. This is a fight! #UFC320 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) October 5, 2025

Merabs fence work, and takedowns are too good. Sandhagen can’t seem to stop his grappling and striking mix. #ufc320 — Dominick Cruz (@DominickCruz) October 5, 2025

There’s no slow down in merab he’s all gas — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) October 5, 2025

Merab leading, but Cory still in this fight #ufc320 — Petr “No Mercy” Yan (@PetrYanUFC) October 5, 2025

29-28. Merab is dragging Sandhagen to deep waters! #UFC320 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) October 5, 2025

Cory has a good strategy here he’s giving himself a lot of chances Merab just hasn’t allowed him to capitalize see if Cory can find a small slip up somewhere! — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) October 5, 2025

Post-fight reactions to Merab Dvalishvili defeating Cory Sandhagen at UFC 320:

About as good of a performance as we could expect out of Cory. Did pretty well but it’s Merab so… — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) October 5, 2025

Only Rematches next for merab — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) October 5, 2025

#ANDSTILL!!! The greatest bantamweight of all-time and arguably the greatest UFC fighter on planet earth. #UFC320 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) October 5, 2025

Merab is a machine 👏🏿👏🏿 hell of a fight both men #ufc320 — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) October 5, 2025

Who would you like to see Dvalishvili fight next following his victory over Sandhagen this evening in Las Vegas?