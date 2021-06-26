UFC Vegas 30 Bonus Report: Raoni Barcelos and Timur Valiev get FOTN

The Octagon remained in Nevada for today’s UFC Vegas 30 event, a 13-bout fight card headlined by heavyweights Ciryl Gane and Alexander Volkov.

The highly anticipated heavyweight main event went the full twenty-five minutes. During which time Ciryl Gane was able to get the better of Alexander Volkov for the majority of the five-round main event. The Frenchman showcased his elite level striking throughout the contest and ultimately was rewarded with a unanimous decision victory from the judges in attendance.

In the co-main event of UFC Vegas 30, heavyweights Tanner Boser and Ovine Saint Preux squared off in hopes of moving up the divisional rankings. The bout proved to be a rather one sided affair. ‘OSP’ never really seemed to get going in the fight, but his opponent Tanner Boser was clearly eager to earn a finish. The Canadian came out throwing bombs and did not stop until Saint Preux hit the canvas midway through round two.

Following the conclusion of today’s event, UFC officials announced at the post-fight press conference that four fighters would be taking home performance bonuses.

Fight of the night: Bantamweight fighters Raoni Barcelos and Timur Valiev were awarded ‘fight of the night’ honors for their thrilling contest on tonight’s UFC Vegas 30 main card. Valiev wound up winning the fight by majority decision (28-28, 29-28 x2)

Performance of the night: Marcin Prachnio earned an extra $50k for his first round knockout of Ike Villanueva on tonight’s preliminary card. Prachnio landed a nasty body kick which sent his opponent crashing to the canvas.

Performance of the night: Kennedy Nzechukwu pocketed an extra $50k for his thrilling come from behind stoppage victory over Danilo Marques in tonight’s featured prelim.

