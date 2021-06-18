UFC Vegas 29 weigh-in results: The Korean Zombie, Dan Ige on point

The official weigh-ins for UFC Vegas 28 took place on Friday in Las Vegas and all 24 of the fighters scheduled to compete have made weight.

In the headliner, The Korean Zombie squares off against Dan Ige in a battle of top-10 ranked featherweights looking to make a run for the title. The last time we saw The Korean Zombie fight was last fall on Fight Island when he dropped a unanimous decision to Brian Ortega, while the last time we saw Ige he was knocking out Gavin Tucker in just 22 seconds earlier this year. Both men officially made weight for this fight, with each fighter tipping the scales at 146lbs.

In the co-main event, veteran submission specialist Aleksei Oleinik meets up-and-coming heavyweight Serghei Spivac. Oleinik is coming off of back-to-back knockout losses to Derrick Lewis and Chris Daukaus which showed that at age 43 he is finally nearing the end of the road. As for Spivac, he has won his last two fights and three of his last four overall. Oleinik weighed in at 228lbs, while Spivac was 242lbs.

Check out the official UFC Vegas 29 weigh-in results below (via UFC).

UFC Vegas 29 Main Card (ESPN2/ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

Featherweight bout: The Korean Zombie (146) vs Dan Ige (146)

Heavyweight Bout: Aleksei Oleinik (228) vs Serghei Spivac (242)

Bantamweight Bout: Marlon Vera (136) vs Davey Grant (135.5)

Featherweight Bout: Julian Erosa (145.5) vs Seungwoo Choi (146)

Middleweight Bout: Wellington Turman (185.5) vs Bruno Silva (186)

Welterweight Bout: Matt Brown (170.5) vs Dhiego Lima (171)

UFC Vegas 29 Preliminary Card (ESPN2/ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

Light Heavyweight Bout: Aleksa Camur (204.5) vs Nicolae Negumereanu (205.5)

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Kanako Murata (114.5) vs Virna Jandiroba (115)

Welterweight Bout: Khaos Williams (169) vs Matthew Semelsberger (170)

Heavyweight Bout: Josh Parisian (266) vs Roque Martinez (249)

Lightweight Bout: Joaquim Silva (154.5) vs Ricky Glenn (156)

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Casey O’Neill (125.5) vs Lara Procopio (126)

What fights are you most looking forward to at UFC Vegas 29?