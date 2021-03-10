UFC Vegas 21 loses Ben Rothwell vs Philipe Lins fight

According to a recent report from Fightful, UFC Vegas 21 has lost a heavyweight fight between Ben Rothwell and Philipe Lins.

The two men had been set to throw down in what would’ve been one of the featured fights on the card outside of the Leon Edwards vs Belal Muhammad main event. The reason for the fight not taking place seems to be due to some kind of injury, although it isn’t noted who sustained the injury, with the expectation being that it’ll be rescheduled for a later date.

Rothwell was attempting to bounce back from a loss to Marcin Tybura from late last year that snapped his winning streak, whereas Lins is searching for some clarity in his UFC run after defeats to Tanner Boser and Andrei Arlovski.

Rothwell is the better known fighter of the two and while he may come across as quite the intimidating figure in many of his fights, outside of the Octagon, he’s incredibly well spoken as he showed in the following statement regarding the Black Lives Matter movement last year.

See how the UFC Vegas 21 card looks without this Rothwell vs. Lins fight below:

Main Card | 8:00 pm ET on ESPN+

Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad

Misha Cirkunov vs. Ryan Spann

Ben Rothwell vs. Philipe Lins

Dan Ige vs. Gavin Tucker

Angela Hill vs. Ashley Yoder

Manel Kape vs. Matheus Nicolau

Eryk Anders vs. Darren Stewart

Preliminary Card | 5:00 pm ET on ESPN+

Cortney Casey vs. JJ Aldrich

Ricardo Ramos vs. Zubaira Tukhugov

Nasrat Haqparast vs. Don Madge

Rani Yahya vs. Ray Rodriguez

Charles Jourdain vs. Marcelo Rojo

Jonathan Martinez vs. Davey Grant

Gloria de Paula vs. Jinh Yu Frey

Matthew Semelsberger vs. Jason Witt

Would you like to see this Ben Rothwell vs. Philipe Lins fight rebooked for a later date? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.