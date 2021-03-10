Video | Jon Jones shows off his “man strength” in the weight room

UFC legend Jon Jones has shown off his “man strength” ahead of his imminent shift up to heavyweight from light heavyweight.

Jones is preparing to move up to the UFC’s heaviest division at some stage this year, with the plan being for him to challenge the winner of Stipe Miocic vs Francis Ngannou 2 for the UFC Heavyweight Championship.

As such, Jon has felt the need to put on quite a bit of muscle – and it’s certainly showing.

Old dog in the yard showing what grown man strength looks like. pic.twitter.com/DGPu4Dl5gG — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 10, 2021

While Jones may be focusing quite a bit of his attention on what he’s doing inside the gym, he also hasn’t lost sight of what his rivals are up to inside the Octagon. This past Saturday we saw Israel Adesanya move up to light heavyweight, Jon’s former division, where he unsuccessfully tried to take Jan Blachowicz’s UFC Light Heavyweight Championship.

Jones himself had some thoughts on Adesanya’s defeat as you can probably imagine. However, his former foe Daniel Cormier was also quite opinionated, noting that he doesn’t feel like the proposed Jones vs Adesanya superfight needs to happen now.

“Watching [Adesanya] do what he did at [middleweight] makes you believe he could go with anybody, and because of the skillset, you believe he could beat a Jones,” Cormier said on DC & Helwani.

“Today, after watching [UFC 259] last Saturday, I believe Jones would be too big for him,” Cormier added. “That fight, for as much intrigue as there was, for me, it doesn’t really need to happen.”

Jon Jones is always going to be a polarizing figure but even those who dislike him the most can recognize what an icon he is in this sport. Some feel as if he still will shift back down to 205 pounds at some stage, where he’d probably meet current champion Jan Blachowicz.

