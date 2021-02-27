UFC Vegas 20 loses Angela Hill vs. Ashley Yoder fight on just hours notice

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 20: ‘Rozenstruik vs. Gane’ has taken a late hit as a slated strawweight bout between Angela Hill and Ashley Yoder has been called off.

Hill and Yoder were set to collide on today’s preliminary card but the bout was unfortunately called off due to a member of Ashley’s camp testing positive for Covid (per MMAJunkie).

Angela Hill (12-9 MMA) was hoping to snap a two-fight losing skid at tonight’s UFC Vegas 20 event. ‘Overkill’ was coming off back-to-back split decision losses to Claudia Gadelha and Michelle Waterson in her most recent Octagon appearances.

Meanwhile, Ashley Yoder (8-6 MMA) was looking to build off the momentum of her recent unanimous decision victory over Miranda Granger before tonight’s bout with Hill was called off at the last minute.

UFC Vegas 20 is headlined by a key heavyweight bout featuring Jairzinho Rozenstruik taking on undefeated Frenchman Ciryl Gane.

Gane (7-0 MMA) will be stepping foot in the Octagon for the first time since earning a second round TKO victory over former heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos this past December at UFC 256. The French standout has gone a perfect 4-0 since making his UFC debut in August of 2019.

Meanwhile, Jairzinho Rozenstruik (11-1 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time in over six month’s at tonight’s UFC Vegas 20 event. ‘Bigi Boy’ most recently competed this past August, where he also picked up a TKO win over the divisions former kingpin in ‘JDS’. Prior to that victory, Rozenstruik was coming off the first loss of his career at the hands of Francis Ngannou.

With the loss of Angela Hill vs Ashley Yoder, tonight’s UFC Vegas 20 event is now down to a total of nine fights.

