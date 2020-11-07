The Octagon remains in Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 13 event, an eleven-bout fight card headlined by Thiago Santos vs. Glover Teixeira.

Santos (21-7 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since UFC 239 in July of 2019, where he suffered a split-decision setback in his effort to dethrone Jon Jones of the promotions light heavyweight title. Prior to the setback, which left ‘Marreta’ needing knee surgery, the Brazilian was riding a four-fight winning streak. During that impressive run Thiago Santos picked up a TKO victory over reigning light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz.

Meanwhile, Glover Teixeira (31-7 MMA) will enter tonight’s UFC Vegas 13 event looking to build off the momentum from his TKO victory over Anthony Smith in May. The former light heavyweight title challenger, Teixeira, has won four fights in a row ahead of tonight’s highly anticipated event headliner.

The co-headliner of UFC Vegas 13 features a heavyweight bout between former division champion Andrei Arlovski and surging contender Tanner Boser.

Arlovski (29-19 MMA) is coming off a unanimous decision win over Philipe Lins in his most recent Octagon appearance in May. That victory put ‘The Pitbull’ back in the win column, as he had previously suffered a brutal first round knockout loss to Jairzinho Rozenstruik at UFC 244.

Meanwhile, Tanner Boser (19-6-1 MMA) has really made a name for himself as of late. The Canadian standout is coming off back-to-back stoppage wins over opponents Philipe Lins and Raphael Pessoa in his most recent efforts.

Get all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 13: ‘Santos vs. Teixeira’ Live Results and Highlights below:

This article first appeared on BPENN.com November 7, 2020