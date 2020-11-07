Michael Chandler plays tweet and delete after taking a jab at the Presidential Election

Michael Chandler may be new to the UFC, but he has already taken a page out of Jon Jones and Conor McGregor’s playbook by playing tweet and delete.

The former Bellator lightweight champion, Chandler (21-5 MMA), took to Twitter during the Presidential Election on Tuesday where he shared the following take which was later deleted.

“Is Joe Biden really just taking the mic to talk about how “patient” we have to be and how “long” we are going to have to wait. AKA we are going to contest these results… hard. Wake up sheep.” – Chandler had wrote.

The UFC’s recent free agent signing, Chandler, is amongst many professional fighters who have shown their respective support for Donald Trump in recent days.

Why Michael Chandler chose to delete his remarks is unclear at this time.

The 34-year-old American recently called out Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje for his promotional debut.

“Tony Ferguson or Justin Gaethje would be No. 1 and No. 2 of the guys I want to fight. I think it’s a great introductory fight to the UFC fans of who Michael Chandler is. They’re both great fights, they’re both guys who fight. As you guys have seen who watched my fights, guys who run away, that’s the best way to try to beat me is to try to run away from my pressure. Justin Gaethje and Tony Ferguson are going to meet me in the middle of the Octagon and we’re going to have a blast. So either of those guys sounds like a great fight,” Chandler said.

Michael Chandler was most recently seen in action this past August at Bellator 243, where he scored a nasty first round knockout victory over former UFC lightweight champion Benson Henderson. The win marked his fifth victory in his past six fights overall.