UFC Vancouver gets official poster featuring Donald Cerrone, Justin Gaethje

In September, the UFC will return to the beautiful Canadian province of British Columbia with the exciting looking UFC Vancouver card.

The card will be topped by a lightweight fight that has fans salivating, as the always entertaining Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone will look to wrangle former World Series of Fighting champion Justin Gaethje.

UFC Vancouver, which will air on ESPN, will also feature a number of other exciting fights, Antonio Carlos Junior takes on Uriah Hall at middleweight, Canada’s Misha Cirkunov looks to slow the rise of Australia’s Jim Crute at light heavyweight, and former title challenger Glover Teixeira battles Ukrainian finisher Nikita Krylov, also at light heavyweight.

Elsewhere on the card, we’ll witness appearances from other notables like Marvin Vettori, Marcin Tybura, Todd Duffee, Michel Pereira and Brad Katona.

As the action draws ever closer, the UFC has released an official poster for UFC Vancouver, featuring the scarred mug of Donald Cerrone towering over Justin Gaethje.

See this poster, released on the UFC Canada Twitter account, below.

Keep scrolling for the UFC Vancouver fight card finalized so far.

Donald Cerrone vs. Justin Gaethje

Antonio Carlos Junior vs. Uriah Hall

Misha Cirkunov vs. Jim Crute

Glover Teixeira vs. Nikita Krylov

Marvin Vettori vs. Andrew Sanchez

Marcin Tybura vs. Augusto Sakai

Todd Duffee vs. Jeff Hughes

Cole Smith vs. Miles Johns

Kyle Prepolec vs. Austin Hubbard

Louis Smolka vs. Ryan MacDonald

Michel Pereira vs. Sergey Khandozhko

Brad Katona vs. Hunter Azure

What do you think of the UFC Vancouver card? Will you be tuning in?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 8/12/2019.