Mike Perry sends classy invitation to Vicente Luque from Uruguay hospital

Rising UFC welterweight stars “Platinum” Mike Perry and Vicente Luque went to war in the UFC Uruguay co-main event. After three wild rounds, Luque left the Octagon with a razor close split decision win, while Perry left it with a badly broken nose. Both men pocketed $50,000 Fight of the Night bonuses for their efforts.

Post-fight, Perry, whose nose had set up camp under his right eye, was rushed to the hospital for corrective surgery. Since his successful surgery, he’s been busy on social media, commenting on his UFC Uruguay fight, and sending a classy message to his adversary Luque.

In this message, Perry congratulated Luque on the win and invited his fellow striker to train with him once they’re both healed up so that they have a better chance of taking out the welterweight division’s many top wrestlers.

“FOTN ! It takes 2 ! Thanks for the bonus, you didn’t have to do my face like that tho sheesh. Cursed with this chin, should’ve had my guard up like you. KO or not one significant strike can do the job. When I’m healed we’ll train so you can beat these wrestlers. Congrats @luquevicente !” – Mike Perry on Instagram.

With his loss to Vicente Luque, Perry returns to the loss column after a similarly thrilling win over Alex “Cowboy” Oliveira. In his next most recent fight, he was submitted by Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone. This win was, in turn, preceded by a victory over Paul Felder in yet another thrilling war.

Vicente Luque, on the other hand, is now on a six-fight win-streak, having not lost since he was submitted by top welterweight contender Leon Edwards in 2017. Luque has picked up 10 UFC wins since joining the UFC, and the absurdly tough Mike Perry is the first of those vanquished foes that he has not finished.

Do you think we’ll see Perry and Luque training together in the future?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 8/12/2019.