UFC star Jon Jones checks himself into MDC

UFC light heavyweight kingpin Jon Jones checked himself into MDC on Friday, this according to KRQE News 13 Albuquerque.

According to the report, ‘Bones’ began serving his required four days in the community custody program earlier today. The program allows Jones the option to perform services outside of the MDC, this while wearing an ankle monitor.

The four days of required services stem from Jon Jones arrest in March. ‘Bones‘ had plead guilty to charges of driving under the influence and was thus served punishment for his actions.

“A local UFC light heavyweight champion is on an ankle monitor now. In March Jon Jones was arrested a second time for driving under the influence. Jones plead guilty and as part of his plea agreement today he began spending four days in MDC’s community custody program. That allows Jones to serve outside of MDC, while wearing an ankle monitor.”

Jon Jones was most recently seen in action at February’s UFC 247 event in Houston, where he scored a unanimous decision victory over Dominick Reyes to retain his light heavyweight title.

‘Bones’ then expressed interest in having a super-fight with heavyweight knockout artist Francis Ngannou. But unfortunately for fight fans, negotiations for the proposed contest fell apart.

According to UFC President Dana White, Jon Jones was demanding “Deontay Wilder money” for a bout with ‘The Predator’, which is why a deal never came to fruition.

Jones was not happy with White about those comments and accused his boss of telling lies to fight fans in hopes of tarnishing his legacy.

Since their very public spat, Jon Jones has said he has no intentions of returning to the UFC until Dana White and company pay him what he feels he is worth.

‘Bones’ also recently verbally vacated his light heavyweight world title, this while suggesting that the UFC matches up Dominick Reyes and Jan Blachowicz to compete for the vacant strap.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on June 26, 2020