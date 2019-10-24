UFC Singapore betting odds: Askren favored to beat Maia

The UFC is back in our lives this Saturday with the compelling looking UFC Singapore card.

The UFC Singapore main event promises to be a grappler’s delight. Olympic wrestler and former ONE welterweight champion Ben Askren will try to bounce back from a catastrophic knockout loss to Jorge Masvidal by taking out BJJ expert Demian Maia.

In the co-main event, Michael Johnson will take on Stevie Ray in an exciting lightweight booking. Heavyweight, welterweight and lightweight matchups are also featured on the UFC Singapore main card.

Here are the odds for the UFC Singapore main card (via MMA Mania):

Ben Askren (-185) vs. Demian Maia (+160)

Michael Johnson (-300) vs. Stevie Ray (+250)

Beneil Dariush (-165) vs. Frank Camacho (+145)

Cyril Gane (-350) vs. Don’Tale Mayes (+290)

Muslim Salikhov (-175) vs. Laureano Staropoli (+155)

Here are the odds for the UFC Singapore undercard:

Randa Markos (-160) vs. Ashley Yoder (+130)

Rafael Fiziev (-190) vs. Alex White (+165)

Movsar Evloev (-170) vs. Enrique Barzola (+150)

Sergey Pavlovich (-230) vs. Maurice Greene (+190)

Loma Lookboonmee (-120) vs. Aleksandra Albu (EVEN)

Jeff Hughes (-245) vs. Raphael Pessoa (+205)

While Maia is arguably the best BJJ specialist in MMA, Askren’s wrestling chops and title reigns in ONE and Bellator are likely the reasons he’s been pegged as the favorite in this matchup.

At -300, the current odds suggest that Michael Johnson will claim co-main event victory. While Johnson has established himself as a hardened opponent, he has also been caught with some shock losses that have halted any traction he was gaining in the division. Fighters such as Josh Emmett and Darren Elkins have been able to capitalize on holes in his game to take home the win. Ray, the former Cage Warriors lightweight champion is entering the bout with a “kill or be killed attitude”. However, he cannot underestimate the fighting skillset of Johnson if he plans on defying the odds.

Beneil Dariush retains the favorite position for his showdown with Frank Camacho. The 30-year old has a winning record against noteworthy fighters including James Vick and co-main event fighter Michael Johnson. Frank Camacho will need to rely on his KO punching power if he wants a shot at defeating the lightweight prospect.

Are you expecting Ben Askren to bounce back from his defeat against Jorge Masvidal and beat the BJJ boss at UFC Singapore? Catch all the fight action at UFC Singapore on Saturday, 26 October 2019.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 10/23/2019.