Conor McGregor vows to never visit Dagestan

On Thursday, Conor McGregor took to the stage in Moscow for a headline-dominating press conference.

The former two-division UFC champion was well received in the Russian capital, as a swarm of journalists showed up to speak with him — many of whom asked him to pose for selfies.

It’s slightly surprising to see McGregor welcomed so warmly in Russia, given that his chief rival, UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov hails from the country. Yet McGregor feels that Nurmagomedov only represents the the Republic Dagestan, a region of Russia, rather than the entire country.

For that reason, he does not intend to visit Dagestan.

“I wouldn’t go to Dagestan to take a s**t, and that is the truth,” McGregor told a reporter when asked about a future visit to Dagestan (h/t Jed I. Goodman on Twitter).

This big story to emerge from this Conor McGregor press conference in Moscow is that the Irishman intends to fight again on January 18.

“I have some news for you all, for the world, here today,” McGregor told the media in attendance in the Russian capital (transcript via MMA Fighting).

“For me, I wish to compete here in Moscow, Russia,” McGregor continued. “We know that, this is known. We know what bout I am seeking here in Mother Russia, the people of Russia deserve this inevitable rematch to take place here in Moscow and it will happen. However, I am not waiting around for that man [Nurmagomedov]. That man is a known pullout; a known fearer of risk – he does not take risk – so for me, I am not waiting around.”

Unfortunately, questions about the New York Times report on the sexual assault accusations against McGregor were dismissed.

