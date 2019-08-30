UFC Shenzhen loses main card fight

UFC Shenzhen has lost one of its main card fights at the eleventh hour.
Lu Zhenghong has been forced out of his featherweight battle with Movsar Evloev due a cut. The cut was sustained earlier this week, and it did not heal fast enough to allow him to fight. This Zhenghong vs. Evloev bout has been replaced on the main card by a welterweight bout between between Song Kenan and Derrick Krantz.
This news was announced on UFC.com.
Lu Zhenghong has been ruled out of his Saturday bout with Movsar Evloev due to a cut suffered during fight week.
The bout will not be replaced and the UFC Shenzhen card will proceed as scheduled with 11 fights.
Moving to the main card is the bout between Song Kenan and Derrick Krantz.
UFC Fight Night airs live on ESPN+.
Here’s the UFC Shenzhen lineup as it stands after this shakeup:
UFC Shenzhen Fight Card
Main Card
Jessica Andrade vs. Weili Zhang
Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos vs. Li Jingliang
Kai Kara-France vs. Mark De La Rosa
Mizuki Inoue vs. Yanan Wu
Kenan Song vs. Derrick Krantz (moved up from prelims)
Prelims
Anthony Hernandez vs. Jun Yong Park
Andre Soukhamthath vs. Su Mudaerji
Khadis Ibragimov vs. Da Un Jung
Damir Ismagulov vs. Thiago Moises
Karol Rosa vs. Lara Procopio
Danaa Batgerel vs. Heili Alateng
