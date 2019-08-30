UFC Shenzhen loses main card fight

UFC Shenzhen has lost one of its main card fights at the eleventh hour.

Lu Zhenghong has been forced out of his featherweight battle with Movsar Evloev due a cut. The cut was sustained earlier this week, and it did not heal fast enough to allow him to fight. This Zhenghong vs. Evloev bout has been replaced on the main card by a welterweight bout between between Song Kenan and Derrick Krantz.

This news was announced on UFC.com.

Lu Zhenghong has been ruled out of his Saturday bout with Movsar Evloev due to a cut suffered during fight week.

The bout will not be replaced and the UFC Shenzhen card will proceed as scheduled with 11 fights.

Moving to the main card is the bout between Song Kenan and Derrick Krantz.

UFC Fight Night airs live on ESPN+.

Here’s the UFC Shenzhen lineup as it stands after this shakeup:

UFC Shenzhen Fight Card

Main Card

Jessica Andrade vs. Weili Zhang

Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos vs. Li Jingliang

Kai Kara-France vs. Mark De La Rosa

Movsar Evloev vs. Zhenhong Lu

Mizuki Inoue vs. Yanan Wu

Kenan Song vs. Derrick Krantz (moved up from prelims)

Prelims

Anthony Hernandez vs. Jun Yong Park

Andre Soukhamthath vs. Su Mudaerji

Khadis Ibragimov vs. Da Un Jung

Damir Ismagulov vs. Thiago Moises

Karol Rosa vs. Lara Procopio

Danaa Batgerel vs. Heili Alateng

Will you be tuning in for UFC Shenzhen tomorrow?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 8/30/2019.