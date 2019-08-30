Khabib Nurmagomedov explains why Dustin Poirier is ‘much better’ than Conor McGregor

Next weekend, in the main event of UFC 242, Khabib Nurmagomedov will attempt to defend his lightweight title opposite interim champion Dustin Poirier. While this fight is not generating the same kind of buzz as Nurmagomedov’s 2018 battle with Conor McGregor, the champ considers it a much more dangerous fight.

Nurmagomedov shared his belief that Poirier is a more dangerous test than McGregor on Friday’s UFC 242 media conference call.

His reasoning is simple. Poirier simply has more lightweight wins than McGregor.

“I think maybe right now Dustin is a more complete MMA fighter than him,” Nurmagomedov said (via MMA Fighting). “Because he beat a lot of good guys in the lightweight division and I don’t remember when Conor win in the lightweight division. I think he only beat [Eddie] Alvarez and he have only one win in the lightweight division in a long, long time.