UFC releases official poster for Colby Covington vs. Tyron Woodley

The UFC has released the official poster for Colby Covington and Tyron Woodley’s upcoming fight.

The former teammates turned rivals will finally face off in an eagerly anticipated fight at UFC Vegas 11 on Saturday 19 September. Their grudge match will take place at the UFC APEX area in Las Vegas in the main event.

This will be Covington’s first fight since his title shot against Kamaru Usman at UFC 245 in December 2019. He lost the blockbuster bout by TKO in the fifth round. Woodley also lost to Usman at UFC 235 in 2019, which marked the end of his title reign. In his last bout, he suffered another unanimous decision loss against Gilbert Burns in May. Many expected Woodley to face off against Covington during his welterweight reign but their bout never came to fruition. Now, the former American Top Team training partners will get the opportunity finally face off.

View the official poster right here:

View this post on Instagram BAD BLOOD MAIN EVENT. #UFCVegas11 A post shared by ufc (@ufc) on Sep 3, 2020 at 2:20pm PDT

Covington is confident that Woodley will be bringing his A-game to their fight. He also believes that it will provide him with the perfect platform to prove he’s the best and shut down any naysayers.

“We are going to see the best Tyron Woodley we have ever seen in this fight. Speaking of his last two fights, those guys, yeah they beat him on the judge’s scorecard, this fight ain’t going to the judge’s scorecards,” Colby Covington said to MMAFighting. “I’m leaving no doubt that I am the best welterweight in the world. I’m going to add another world champion to my resume. My long list of amazing resume I already have. I’m going to finish him, it is not going to the judge’s decision I promise you that. He will get left unconscious inside that Octagon.”

Do you think Colby Covington has what it takes to win, or do you think Tyron Woodley will be the one to rise victorious?