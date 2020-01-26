UFC Raleigh Results: Michael Chiesa defeats Rafael dos Anjos

In tonight’s UFC Raleigh co-headliner, former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos will square off with Michael Chiesa in a welterweight bout.

Dos Anjos (29-12 MMA) is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Leon Edwards in his most recent Octagon appearance. Prior to the setback, ‘RDA’ had scored a submission victory Kevin Lee.

As for Michael Chiesa (16-4 MMA), ‘Maverick’ will enter UFC Raleigh on a two-fight win streak, his latest being a decision victory over Diego Sanchez this past July.

Round one of the UFC Raleigh co-main event begins and ‘RDA’ quickly takes the center of the Octagon. He paws his jab. Chiesa throws a left that misses. He circles along the cage. Rafael dos Anjos is looking for a way inside. Chiesa with a right hook that misses the mark. Dos Anjos with a lunging uppercut that connects. He lands a left and Chiesa shoots for a takedown. He tries to take the back of ‘RDA’. He has one hook in but Rafael is doing a good job of defending. Both hooks now for Chiesa. He looks to secure a rear-naked choke. ‘RDA’ is doing a good job of defending. He thrusts his hips and escapes to half guard. Another scramble and Rafael dos Anjos is back up. Good right hand from ‘RDA’. He lands a left but ‘Maverick’ shoots and scores another takedown. Rafael is right back to his feet and they battle in the clinch against the cage. A back-elbow lands for Rafael before the horn sounds to end round one.

Round two begins and Michael Chiesa forces the pressure early. He lands a good combination. ‘RDA’ fires back and Chiesa slips and hit the floor. He gets back up and lunges forward with a combination. He shoots in for a takedown. ‘RDA’ defends and they battle against the fence. They break and Rafael lands a low kick. Another solid low kick from the former UFC lightweight champion. Chiesa forces the clinch and lands a knee to the body. ‘RDA’ switches the position and shoots for a takedown. Chiesa defends and looks for a choke. Rafael gets up to his feet and lands another low kick. Good shots from both fighters. ‘RDA’ lands a left hand. Chiesa responds with a right. He shoots for a takedown and gets it but ‘RDA’ is still on his knees. He gets back to his feet but Chiesa drags him back down. Round two comes to an end.

Round three begins and Michael Chiesa lands a good combination. Rafael dos Anjos answers with a low kick but Chiesa forces the clinch. He throws ‘RDA’ to the ground and moves to half guard. After some grappling exchanges ‘RDA’ locks in a leg lock. It looks tight but ‘Maverick’ is able to escape He takes top position and begins working from full guard.

Official UFC Raleigh Result: Michael Chiesa defeats Rafael dos Anjos (30-27, 29-28 x2)

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com January 25, 2020