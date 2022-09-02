UFC Paris: ‘Gane vs. Tuivasa’ Weigh-in Results – All Fighters Make Weight

UFC Paris kicked off with fighter weigh-ins, which took place earlier this morning, Friday September 2nd. All 24 fighters made official weight.

UFC Paris takes place tomorrow, Saturday, September 3rd at the Accor Arena in Paris, France.

Headlining the event will be a heavyweight match-up between Ciryl Gane (10-1 MMA) and Tai Tuivasa (15-3 MMA). Gane was on a 10 fight winning streak prior to his most recent loss to Francis Ngannou (17-3 MMA) at UFC 270 in January of this year. Tuivasa is entering the Octagon sporting 5 wins in a row, the latest coming against Derrick Lewis (26-10 MMA) by KO at UFC 271 in February of this year.

The co-main event will feature middleweights Robert Whittaker (24-6 MMA) meeting Marvin Vettori (18-5 MMA) in the Octagon. Whittaker, 31, has won 3 of his last 5 fights. ‘The Reaper’ last fought Israel Adesanya (23-1 MMA) in February of this year at UFC 271, going down to defeat by unanimous decision. Vettori, 28, last fought in October of 21 where he defeated Paulo Costa (14-2 MMA) by unanimous decision.

The full weigh-in results are listed below:

UFC Paris Main Card (ESPN+ at 3 p.m. ET)

Ciryl Gane (247) vs. Tai Tuivasa (266)

Robert Whittaker (186) vs. Marvin Vettori (186)

Alessio Di Chirico (186) vs. Roman Kopylov (186)

John Makdessi (154.5) vs. Nasrat Haqparast (155)

William Gomis (146) vs. Jarno Errens (146)

Charles Jourdain (145.5) vs. Nathaniel Wood (146)

UFC Paris Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 12 p.m. ET)

Abusupiyan Magomedov (186) vs. Dustin Stoltzfus (186)

Fares Ziam (156) vs. Michal Figlak (156)

Nassourdine Imavov (186) vs. Joaquin Buckley (186)

Benoit Saint Denis (156) vs. Gabriel Miranda (155.5)

Khalid Taha (135) vs. Christian Quinonez (136)

Stephanie Egger (145) vs. Ailin Perez (144.5)

Will you be watching UFC Paris? What are your predictions?

