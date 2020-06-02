UFC on ESPN 9 Medical Suspensions: Tyron Woodley needs doctor’s clearance

UFC welterweight Tyron Woodley must receive clearance from a doctor before competing again after his loss to Gilbert Burns last weekend.

Woodley, who many considered to be the favorite heading into the fight against “Durinho”, was decisively beaten in a convincing unanimous decision loss at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Now, as reported by MMA Mania, the full list of medical suspensions from the event have been confirmed – with Woodley needing a doctor’s clearance following the gash above his eye.

Tyron Woodley: Must have left eyebrow laceration cleared by doctor or no contest until July 15. No contact until June 30.

Gilbert Burns: Suspended until June 30 with no contact until June 21

Augusto Sakai: Suspended until June 30 with no contact until June 21

Blagoy Ivanov: Suspended until June 30 with no contact until June 21

Billy Quarantillo: Suspended until June 30 with no contact until June 21.

Spike Carlyle: Must have MRI on his left knee and be cleared by an orthopedic or sport medicine doctor or no contest until Nov. 27. Minimum suspension until June 30 with no contact until June 21.

Brok Weaver: Suspended until June 30, no contact until June 21

Antonina Shevchenko: Suspended until June 30, no contact until June 21

Klidson Abreu: Suspended until July 15, no contact until June 30.

Tim Elliott: Suspended until June 30, no contact until June 21

Louis Smolka: Suspended until June 30, no contact until June 21

Vince Morales: Must have right orbital fracture cleared by an ophthalmologist or no contact until Nov. 27. Minimum suspension until July 15 with no contact until June 30.

It makes all the sense in the world for Tyron Woodley to take some time off from the sport, and yet, it doesn’t appear as if he’s even remotely considering retirement. He was honest in his assessment of the defeat to Burns, and it seems like he’s ready to get back to work whenever he’s cleared to do so.