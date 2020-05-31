Gilbert Burns reacts following dominant win over Tyron Woodley: “I was calling these guys out for a reason!”

Surging welterweight contender Gilbert Burns took a step up in competition this evening, squaring off with former division kingpin Tyron Woodley.

Burns (18-3 MMA) had entered tonight’s contest with Woodley on a five-fight win streak, which included three straight wins in the promotions welterweight division. In his most previous effort, ‘Durinho’ had picked up a first round TKO victory over submission specialist Demian Maia.

Meanwhile, Tyron Woodley (19-4-1 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since surrendering his welterweight title to Kamaru Usman at UFC 235. Prior to that setback, ‘The Chosen One’ had put together a seven-fight unbeaten streak, which included three successful welterweight title defenses.

Tonight’s UFC on ESPN 9 main event proved to be a one-sided contest. Gilbert Burns looks amazing from start to finish in his fight with Woodley, dropping the former welterweight champion on multiple occasions throughout the contest. After a dominant twenty-five minute performance, ‘Durinho’ was awarded a much deserved unanimous decision victory from the judges in attendance.

Official UFC on ESPN 9 Result: Gilbert Burns def. Tyron Woodley by unanimous decision (50-45, 50-44 x2)

Check out how Gilbert Burns reacted to the biggest win of his career in his post-fight interview with Daniel Cormier.

“I told you so DC,” Burns said with a laugh. “I told you so yesterday. So yes bro, very happy. Thankful to all of my team. I trained so hard for this fight, I knew what I could do. I was calling these guys out for a reason. And I’m here to stay. That was a former UFC champion. You saw a dominant performance against a former UFC champ. So I am ready. I feel so good right now.”

Daniel Cormier then requested that Gilbert Burns give him a name for who he wants next:

“Kamaru, I love the champ. My training partner Kamaru Usman. But, give me a shot. Dana White, Hunter, Sean Shelby, Kamaru, I want to fight for the title. I’ve got respect and a lot of love for you, but I think I’m next. I’m next. I’m right there. He beat the former champion I just beat the same way, maybe even better. I want to fight for the title!”

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on May 30, 2020