UFC on ESPN+ 30 weigh-in results: Flyweight title fight official

On Saturday night, the UFC will return our screens with UFC on ESPN+ 30, the promotion’s third event in the span of a week.

In the card’s main event, Deiveson Figueiredo and Joseph Benavidez will collide for the vacant flyweight title. The pair met earlier this year with the same prize on the line, but no champion was crowned, as Figueiredo missed weight, making him ineligible to win the title, and then won the fight via TKO. The hope is that both fighters will make weight and battle to a more decisive end this weekend.

UFC on ESPN+ 30 will be co-headlined by a middleweight fight between ranked contenders Kelvin Gastelum and Jack Hermansson. Other highlights of the event include a clash of ranked flyweights as Askar Askarov takes on Alexandre Pantoja, and appearances from the likes of Marc Diakiese, Ariane Lipski, and the long-absent Joe Duffy.

On Friday morning, the stars of the card stepped onto the scales to weigh in for battle. See the full weigh-in results for the event below (via MMA Junkie):

***Refresh for updates***

UFC on ESPN+ 30 Main Card | 8:00pm ET on ESPN+

Deiveson Figueiredo (125) vs. Joseph Benavidez (125) – for vacant flyweight title

Kelvin Gastelum (186) vs. Jack Hermansson (186)

Marc Diakiese (156) vs. Rafael Fiziev (156)

Luana Carolina (126) vs. Ariane Lipski (126)

Askar Askarov (126) vs. Alexandre Pantoja (125)

UFC on ESPN+ 30 Undercard | 5:00pm ET on ESPN, ESPN+

Roman Dolidze (206) vs. Khadis Ibragimov (206)

Grant Dawson (150) vs. Nad Narimani (150) – 150-pound catchweight

Joel Alvarez () vs. Joe Duffy (155.5)

Montel Jackson (136) vs. Brett Johns (136)

Amir Albazi (136) vs. Malcolm Gordon (135)

Davi Ramos () vs. Arman Tsarukyan (156)

Carlos Felipe () vs. Serghei Spivac ()

Which fights on the UFC on ESPN+ 30 lineup are you most excited for?