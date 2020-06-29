UFC on ESPN 12 salaries: Dustin Poirier leads the pack

The salaries for last weekend’s UFC on ESPN 12 card, headlined by a lightweight war between Dustin Poirier and Dan Hooker, have been revealed.

Poirier and Hooker engaged in one of the best fights of the year at UFC on ESPN 12—arguably one of the best fights in UFC history period. Hooker started the fight strong, but Poirier surged back in the second half, upping his striking output to capture a unanimous decision win.

For their efforts in this thrilling fight, which left them both black and blue, Poirier and Hooker received $300,000 and $110,000 respectively.

Poirier was the biggest earner on the card. The next biggest inner on the lineup was “Platinum” Mike Perry, who earned $180,000 for his co-main event win over Mickey Gall, who pocketed just $50,000. Unfortunately, the rest of the card was rife with paydays of less than $30,000, and several below $15,000.

See the full UFC on ESPN 12 salaries below (via MMA Fighting):

UFC on ESPN 12 Main Card

Dustin Poirier ($150,000 + $150,000 win bonus = $300,000) def. Dan Hooker ($110,000)

Mike Perry ($90,000 + $90,000 win bonus = $180,000) def. Mickey Gall ($50,000)

Maurice Greene ($30,000 + $30,000 win bonus = $60,000) def. Gian Villante ($75,000)

Brendan Allen ($14,000 + $14,000 win bonus = $28,000) def. Kyle Daukaus ($12,000)

Takashi Sato ($14,000 + $14,000 win bonus = $28,000) def. Jason Witt ($12,000)

Julian Erosa ($14,000 + $14,000 win bonus = $28,000) def. Sean Woodson ($12,000)

UFC on ESPN 12 Preliminary Card

Khama Worthy ($14,000 + $14,000 win bonus = $28,000) def. Luis Pena ($27,000)

Tanner Boser ($12,000 + $12,000 win bonus = $24,000) def. Philipe Lins ($80,000)

Kay Hansen ($14,000 + $14,000 win bonus = $28,000) def. Jinh Yu Frey ($14,000)

Youssef Zalal ($12,000 + $12,000 win bonus = $24,000) def. Jordan Griffin ($20,000)

With his win over Dan Hooker, Dustin Poirier returned to the loss column after a failed title bid against Khabib Nurmagomedov last September.

“It was a tough one, man,” Poirier said after the fighter. “Dan came to fight. He’s a tough guy. He’s on the rise and really thought he was going to get passed me. He talked a lot of trash, like, he was going to move forward and fight the champ — but I’m the champ. This is what I love to do. I put all the work in. I trust in my team, skill, and work ethic. I came here, pulled another one out, and had a few more rounds in me.

“I could have been a little bit sharper,” Poirier added. “I didn’t move out of the way of a few shots. It’s not that I disrespected Dan’s power, but I stayed in the pocket too long. I should have been sharper. At the end, I started getting in my range and countering off his lazy shots. I landed some good ones and made his head snap back. I was stealing the rounds with shots like that, but I can do better.”

With his loss to Poirier, Dan Hooker stumbled back into the loss column after impressive wins over James Vick, Al Iaquinta and Paul Felder.