UFC Norfolk weigh-in results: Deiveson Figueiredo misses weight for vacant flyweight title bout

The UFC Norfolk weigh-ins took place on Friday morning and two fighters missed weight, including headliner Deiveson Figueiredo for his fight against Joesph Benavidez.

Benavidez and Figueiredo are set to fight for five rounds or less for the vacant UFC flyweight championship. Benavidez stepped onto the sale early on and made the weight easily at 124.5lbs. However, Figueiredo didn’t do the same. The Brazilian stepped onto the scale at 127.5lbs, missing weight for the flyweight title bout. Figueiredo has one hour to make weight, but with 2.5lbs to cut to make the flyweight title limit of 125lbs, it seems unlikely he will be able to do so.

UPDATE: Figueiredo has decided not to cut the extra weight per ESPN. He will instead give up 30 percent of his purse to Benavidez. The fight is still on, but only Benavidez is eligible to win the vacant flyweight title.

It's done. Per UFC, Figueiredo won't cut anymore. Forfeits 30 percent of his purse to Benavidez. Title fight only for Benavidez. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) February 28, 2020

The other fighter who missed weight is featherweight Grant Dawson. He stepped onto the scales at 149.5lbs for his featherweight bout against Derrick Minner, who weighed in at 145.5lbs. Again, with just an hour extra to cut 3.5lbs to make the non-title featherweight limit of 146lbs, it seems very unlikely that Dawson will make the weight. The ironic thing here is that Minner actually took the fight on short notice, yet he’s the one who made the weight while Dawson failed to do so.

Check out the rest of the UFC Norfolk weigh-in results below (courtesy MMAjunkie.com).

UFC Norfolk Main Card

Flyweight title bout: Joseph Benavidez (124.5) vs. Deiveson Figueiredo (127.5) *Figueiredo missed weight

Women’s featherweight bout: Felicia Spencer (145) vs. Zarah Fairn (146)

Light heavyweight bout: Magomed Ankalaev (204.5) vs. Ion Cutelaba (204.5)

Women’s featherweight: Megan Anderson (145) vs. Norma Dumont (146)

Featherweight bout: Grant Dawson (149.5) vs. Darrick Minner (145.5) *Dawson missed weight

UFC Norfolk Preliminary Card

Lightweight bout: Steve Garcia (155.5) vs. Luis Pena (154.5)

Bantamweight bout: Kyler Phillips (135.5) vs. Gabriel Silva (135.5)

Middleweight bout: Brendan Allen (185.5) vs. Tom Breese (185)

Heavyweight bout: Serghei Spivac (234) vs. Marcin Tybura (246)

Lightweight bout: TJ Brown (145.5) vs. Jordan Griffin (145)

Featherweight bout: Spike Carlyle (145.5) vs. Aalon Cruz (145.5)

Welterweight bout: Sean Brady (170) vs. Ismail Naurdiev (170)

What fights are you most excited about at UFC Norfolk and what do you think about Deiveson Figueiredo missing weight?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 2/28/2020.