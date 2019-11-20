UFC Moscow medical suspensions: Greg Hardy facing prolonged sit

Greg Hardy has been incredibly busy in 2019, fighting five times since his UFC debut in January. From the sounds of it, though, his momentum will slow after his short-notice UFC Moscow loss to Alexander Volkov.

Because the UFC Moscow card occurred outside the jurisdiction of an Athletic Commission, the UFC handled medical suspensions internally.

Those suspensions have now been obtained by MixedMartialArts.com.

Of the fighters suspended after UFC Moscow, Hardy is facing one of the longest sits, thanks an injury to his right hand and wrist.

See the full UFC Moscow medical suspensions, featuring Zabit Magomedsharipov, Calvin Kattar, Volkov, Hardy, and more, below:

Zabit Magomedsharipov defeated Calvin Kattar by Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Zabit Magomedsharipov: 7 Days to Magomedsharipov for Mandatory Rest

Calvin Kattar: 30 Days to Kattar for hard bout and 21 days No Contact

Alexander Volkov defeated Greg Hardy by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Alexander Volkov: 7 Days to Volkov for Mandatory Rest

Greg Hardy: 180 Days to Hardy or clear Right Hand/Wrist X-Ray and Mandatory 30 Days and 21 Days No Contact

Danny Roberts defeated Zelim Imadaev by KO (Punch, Round 2, 4:54)

Danny Roberts: Days to Roberts for Right Temple Laceration and 21 Days No Contact

Zelim Imadaev: 7 Days to Imadaev for Mandatory Rest

Ed Herman defeated Khadis Ibragimov by Unanmious Decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Ed Herman: 30 Days to Herman for Hard bout and 21 Days No Contact

Khadis Ibragimov: 7 Days to Ibragimov for Mandatory Rest

Anthony Rocco Martin defeated Ramazan Emeev by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Anthony Rocco: 30 Days to Martin for Nasal Laceration and 21 Days No Contact

defeated Ramazan Emeev: 7 Days to Emeev for Mandatory Rest

Shamil Gamzatov defeated Klidson Abreau by Split Decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Shamil Gamzatov: 7 Days to Gamzatov for Mandatory Rest

Klidson Abreau: 7 Days to Abreu for Mandatory Rest

Magomed Ankalaev defeated Dalcha Lungiambula by TKO (Strikes, Round 2, 0:29)

Magomed Ankalaev: 7 Days to Ankalaev for Mandatory Rest

Dalcha Lungiambula: 180 Days to Lungiambula or cleared by OMF and Mandatory 30 Days and 21 Days No Contact

Rustam Khabilov defeated Sergey Khandozhko by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Rustam Khabilov: 7 Days to Khabilov for Mandatory Rest

Sergey Khandozhko: 7 Days to Khandozhko for Mandatory Rest

Karl Roberson defeated Roman Kopylov by Submission (RNC, Round 3, 4:01)

Karl Roberson: 30 Days to Roberson for Right Eyelid Laceration and 21 Days No Contact

Roman Kopylov: 7 Days to Kopylov for Mandatory Rest

David Zawada defeated Abubakar Nurmagomedov by Submission (Triangle Choke, Round 1, 2:50)

David Zawada: 7 Days to Zawada for Mandatory Rest

Abubakar Nurmagomedov: 180 Days to Nurmagomedov or cleared by Left Elbow X-Ray and 14 Mandatory Rest

Roosevelt Roberts defeated Alexander Yakovlev by Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Roosevelt Roberts: 7 Days to Roberts for Mandatory Rest

Alexander Yakovlev: 7 Days to Yakovlev for Mandatory Rest

Pannie Kianzad defeated Jessica-Rose Clark by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Pannie Kianzad: 7 Days to Kianzad for Mandatory Rest

Jessica-Rose Clark: 180 Days to Clark or cleared by ENT & Mandatory 45 Days with 30 Days No Contact

Davey Grant defeated Grigorii Popov by Split Decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-38)

Davey Grant: 7 Days to Grant for Mandatory Rest

Grigorii Popov: 180 Days to Popov or cleared by Nasal X-Ray and Mandatory 30 Days and 21 Days No Contact

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 11/19/2019.