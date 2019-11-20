Jan Blachowicz responds to Jon Jones snub

Jan Blachowicz, fresh off a split decision win over Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza in the UFC Sao Paulo main event, wants a crack at UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones.

The Polish light heavyweight contender has been calling for this opportunity ever since his win over Jacare was announced.

“Who’s next? I don’t know. I want someone from the top, maybe a title shot, why not, I’m ready. Jon, let’s do this. Give me the fight and give me the title shot because I don’t have time. Maybe three more years and I go to retire. Now or never,” Blachowicz said post-fight.

Unfortunately for Blachowicz, Jon Jones doesn’t seem interested in this matchup just yet. The champion addressed the contender’s calls for a title shot on Twitter this week, effectively blowing him off.

I don’t know man, you don’t sound too ready https://t.co/yDSO1dLpw1 — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) November 19, 2019

“I don’t know man, you don’t sound too ready,” Jones wrote on Twitter.

It did not take long for Blachowicz to fire back after this snub from Jones.

I'm not here to sound. I'm here to show. https://t.co/5VBUWtrUEc — Jan Blachowicz (@JanBlachowicz) November 20, 2019

“I’m not here to sound,” he wrote in response to Jones. “I’m here to show.”

At the time of this writing, Jones has not retorted to this comment from Blachowicz.

That being said, it sounds increasingly likely that the champion will defend his title against undefeated contender Dominick Reyes next, which renders the title shot calls of other contenders like Blachowicz and Corey Anderson seemingly hopeless.

With his win over Jacare, Jan Blachowicz moved onto a two-fight win-streak, having knocked out former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold back in July.

Do you think Blachowicz is deserving of a shot at the UFC light heavyweight title?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 11/20/2019.