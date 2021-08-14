UFC icon Khabib Nurmagomedov inks professional football deal with FC Legion Dynamo

Former UFC lightweight kingpin Khabib Nurmagomedov is taking his talents to the football pitch after signing a contract with FC Legion Dynamo.

After scoring a submission victory over Justin Gaethje in the main event of UFC 254, Khabib officially retired from mixed martial arts, citing the death of his father as his reason for hanging up the gloves.

“The Eagle” is widely considered to be the greatest lightweight of all time, having gone a perfect 29-0 during his illustrious career.

During a recent Q&A session on Facebook, Khabib Nurmagomedov revealed that he had fielded offers from a number of different football clubs.

“A lot of football clubs, they offer me [a contract],” Nurmagomedov said. “But I have to, a little bit, become football shape. Because football shape is a little bit different than MMA [shape]. When you have to fight in MMA and you have to play in football, these are two different [things]. But I don’t know if I’ll play professionally. If some clubs offer me [a deal] and they make me an interesting [offer], I’m going to accept this.”

Now just 2 months removed from that aforementioned Q&A, it has been announced that Khabib Nurmagomedov has inked a deal to play football for Russian third division team FC Legion Dynamo.

Nurmagomedov shakes hands on a deal with team president Shamil Lakhiyalov – via FC Legion Dynamo on Instagram

The financial details of Khabib Nurmagomedov’s new football contract with FC Legion Dynamo have not been made public at this time.

With that said, ‘The Eagle’ appears very eager to make an impact when steps on to the pitch for the first time as a professional.

