VIDEO | UFC fighters join forces to sing ‘Face the Pain’ during COVID-19 quarantine

Notable members of the MMA community, including a handful of fighters, have gathered together to sing the famous UFC anthem “Face The Pain”.

The coronavirus outbreak has generated a series of intriguing, and somewhat bizarre, reactions from around the world with everyone from influencers to athletes to celebrities trying to raise the spirits of those who are self-isolating.

In the wake of Gal Gadot’s controversial video of her and a number of famous faces singing “Imagine” by John Lennon, MMA Fighting decided to gather together several personalities and fighters from throughout mixed martial arts to perform a rendition of “Face The Pain” by Stemm.

We wants to bring the #MMA world together during the #COVID19 pandemic, so we got fighters to sing our version of "Imagine"… pic.twitter.com/SNsiGYAbxr — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) March 22, 2020

Sarah Kaufman, Ariel Helwani, Angela Hill and Aljamain Sterling are amongst those involved as MMA fans continue to come to terms with the lack of fights currently taking place from week to week.

“Face The Pain” is known for being the song that used to feature at the start of UFC cards to signal the start of the main show, with many fans having fond memories of hearing the familiar soundtrack over the years.

While some miss the fact it isn’t really around anymore, others like the new start to PPV events that often features a great voiceover coupled together with a video package.

Over the course of the next few weeks and months we’ll see many different corners of the MMA universe coming together in an attempt to lift the spirits of those affected by the ongoing outbreak, and rightly so.

Now is the time for people to come together, because while this may be a terrible situation for us all, there’s going to be a light at the end of the tunnel.

Until then, we can all sit back and appreciate both the comedic side and the cringeworthy side of this entertaining FTP tribute.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 3/23/2020.