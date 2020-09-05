UFC Vegas 9: ‘Overeem vs. Sakai’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon remains in Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 9 event, a seven-bout fight card headlined by heavyweights Alistair Overeem and Augusto Sakai.

Overeem (46-18 MMA) will enter tonight’s headliner looking to build off the momentum of his recent TKO victory over Walt Harris. The former UFC heavyweight title challenger, ‘The Reem’, has gone 3-1 over his past four Octagon appearances, with his lone loss in that time coming to Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

Meanwhile, Augusto Sakai (15-1-1 MMA) will enter tonight’s UFC Vegas 9 main event with Alistair Overeem on a six-fight winning streak, his latest being a split decision win over Blagoy Ivanov back in May. Since joining the UFC ranks in September of 2018, the Brazilain has gone a perfect 4-0, which includes a sensational knockout victory over Marcin Tybura.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 9 co-main event features former UFC interim light heavyweight title challenger Ovince Saint Preux taking on Alonzo Menifield.

Saint Preux (24-14 MMA) will enter tonight’s contest looking to rebound, this after suffering a split decision loss to Ben Rothwell in his most recent outing. Prior to his setback to ‘Big Ben’, ‘OSP’ was coming off a submission victory over Michal Oleksiejczuk while utilizing his infamous Von Flue choke.

Meanwhile, Alonzo Menifield (9-1 MMA) will enter tonight’s UFC Vegas 9: ‘Overeem vs. Sakai’ event looking to rebound from the first loss of his professional career which he suffered to Devin Clark at UFC 250. Prior to his first career setback, Menifield was coming off a sensational first round knockout victory over Paul Craig.

Get all of tonight’s UFC live results and highlights below:

UFC Vegas 9 Main Card (7pm EST on ESPN+)

Alistair Overeem vs. Augusto Sakai –

Ovince Saint Preux vs. Alonzo Menifield –

Zelim Imadaev vs. Michel Pereira – Pereira def. Imadaev via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:39 of Round 3

Pereira looked fucking fantastic but I'm not sure that was a tap! pic.twitter.com/VgW8jvrNxm — ShayMyName (@ImShannonTho) September 6, 2020

Blew him a kiss then slapped him!? 🖐 🇧🇷 @UFCPereira is truly in his element tonight. #UFCVegas9 pic.twitter.com/i80f35cot5 — UFC (@ufc) September 6, 2020

Brian Kelleher vs. Ray Rodriguez – Kelleher def. Rodriguez via submission (guillotine choke) at 0:39 of Round 1

Bartosz Fabinski vs. Andre Muniz – Muniz def. Fabinski via submission (armbar) at 2:42 of Round 1

HE GOT IT DONE 😤 🇧🇷Muniz gets the armbar submission in RD 1. [ Live NOW on #ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/L3FvKGc1m2 — UFC (@ufc) September 6, 2020

Viviane Araujo vs. Montana De La Rosa – Araujo def. La Rosa by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28)

Hunter Azure vs. Cole Smith – Azure def. Smith by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

