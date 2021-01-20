UFC Fight Island 8 results: Warlley Alves smashes Mounir Lazzez, calls out Nate Diaz

Warlley Alves picked up one of the biggest wins of his career on the UFC Fight Island 8 main card, smashing Mounir Lazzez in round one, and promptly calling out Nate Diaz.

Lazzez entered the cage with Alves as one of the biggest betting favorites on the card, thanks in large part to his impressive, unanimous decision win over Abdul Razak Alhassan in his UFC debut in 2020.

Alves, however, seemingly didn’t get the memo.

The Brazilian was aggressive from the opening bell, and at 2:35 of the first round, folded his highly-regarded foe with a sizzling body attack.

See his highlight reel finish from the underdog below.

At we mentioned at the top of this article, Alves also had a high-profile callout ready for his post-fight interview with commentator Daniel Cormier, setting his sights on a fight with Nate Diaz.

Will it’s frankly inconceivable that Diaz, one of the biggest stars in the sport, would accept this fight, it’s always good to see fighters like Alves making the most of their time in the spotlight.

Diaz callout notwithstanding, Alves couldn’t looked much better in this fight, and he needed and impressive performance. While he was once regarded as one of the hottest prospects in the welterweight division, the Brazilian entered the cage at UFC Fight Island 8 with a submission loss to Randy Brown in the rear-view. That setback was preceded by a win over his fellow Brazilian Sergio Moraes, and a TKO loss to James Krause.

Other highlights of his resume include wins over Sultan Aliev, Nordine Taleb, Alan Jouban, and most notably, former interim welterweight champion Colby Covington.

What did you think of the win Warlley Alves picked up at UFC Fight Island 8? Do you think there’s any chance Nate Diaz will accept his post-fight callout? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.