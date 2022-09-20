UFC commentator Joe Rogan reveals when he will leave the promotion: “That’s in my contract”

UFC commentator Joe Rogan has revealed when he will leave the promotion.

The comedian, podcaster, and MMA analyst is one of the longest-tenured UFC figures. Rogan first began working for the UFC in 1997, as a backstage interviewer. He remained in that role for five years, until Dana White and ZUFFA bought the promotion.

In 2002, the UFC president offered the then interviewer a role at the commentary booth. Rogan later revealed he wasn’t paid at all for the position, and just wanted free tickets to the fights. He joined Mike Goldberg at the booth, and the two became the voices of the UFC.

20 years later, Joe Rogan’s longtime commentating partner is gone, as are most figures from that period. However, one man that is still around is UFC president Dana White. Despite having the chance to leave the promotion in 2016 once ZUFFA was purchased, the executive stayed around.

Through it all, both Rogan and White have remained in the UFC. Now, the former has revealed what it would take for him to leave the promotion. As it turns out, it’s tied in with White.

On a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, the commentator discussed retiring from the UFC. The 55-year-old stated that when Dana White retires, so will he. According to Rogan, his departure in conjunction with the UFC president is tied into his contract.

“I’m a professional fan,” the UFC commentator said on a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience with Jon Peters. “If Dana [White] leaves, I’m gone. That’s in my contract.” (h/t MMA Junkie)

Luckily, neither man has shown an intention of leaving the promotion anytime soon. However, when that day comes, it’ll be a bitter pill to swallow for most fans.

