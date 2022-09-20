Chael Sonnen claims Stipe Miocic’s current weight will pose problems for Jon Jones: “Can Jon Jones deal with somebody bigger than him that has the power to knock him out”

Chael Sonnen is claiming that Stipe Miocic’s current weight will pose a problem for Jon Jones.

Jon Jones has indeed been preparing for his move to the heavyweight division within the UFC.

It is rumoured that Jones (26-1 MMA), the greatest light heavyweight of all time, will face Stipe Miocic (20-4 MMA) upon his return to the Octagon.

‘Bones’ had not stepped foot in the Octagon in over 2 1/2 years when he defeated Dominick Reyes (12-3 MMA) by unanimous decision at UFC 247.

Chael Sonnen, MMA analyst, recently weighed in on an appearance on ‘Henry Cejudo Breakdown’, on what a Jones vs Miocic heavyweight battle might look like:

“Jon’s going to do a lot of damage to Stipe on their feet. He’s just dynamic, he’s going to kick his legs, he’s good with the range. Then there’s this whole experiment about can Jon Jones deal with somebody bigger than him that has the power to knock him out?”

Concluding Sonnen said:

“If he’s on his feet trading with Stipe, and either can’t take him down like Daniel Cormier could not, or elects to not take him down, it does provide an opportunity for Stipe…I do think there are going to be some punches that Jon isn’t used to… there’s going to be something new to see. A different outcome? That’s still Jon Jones, but something new and something dangerous? Yeah, Jon will tell you that.”

Stipe last fought and was defeated by Francis Ngannou (17-3 MMA) in March of 2021 at UFC 260. Ngannou, the current heavyweight champion, is still recovering from knee surgery to repair his right ACL and MCL in March of this year, and is targeting an early 2023 comeback.

Would you like to see a Jon Jones vs Stipe Moicic heavyweight battle in the Octagon? Do you agree with Sonnen that Miocic’s weight could pose a problem for Jones?

