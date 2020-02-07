UFC commentator Joe Rogan named wealthiest podcaster cashing $30 million according to Forbes

Joe Rogan’s podcast appears to have made him quite a bit of money.

The Joe Rogan Experience features guests from all walks of life, from fighters, to A-list celebrities and even politicians. He often runs it every day and gets hundreds of thousands of views on YouTube. Apple also announced “JRE” as the number one podcast in the world with over 190 million downloads a month.

Not only is the show getting a ton of viewers and downloads, but the UFC commentator was named the wealthiest podcaster by Forbes. The business website listed the top-earning podcasts and to no surprise, it was JRE which came out on top at $30 million

Forbes’ also believes Rogan will reign over the podcast game for years to come.

“The stand-up comic launched The Joe Rogan Experience in 2009 with then-cohost Brian Redban, in the first wave of comedian podcasters that included Adam Carolla and Marc Maron. He now has the No. 1 podcast in the world, according to Apple, and has claimed as many as 190 million downloads per month,” Forbes wrote about Rogan. “His headline-making interviews with comedians, politicians, MMA fighters [Rogan moonlights as a UFC commentator] and conspiracy theorists are as big as even the biggest on talk radio.

“The host was accused of making transphobic comments in 2013 about mixed martial artist Fallon Fox, who is a trans woman. Rogan said on his show on Super Bowl Sunday that his remarks were taken out of context. Controversy notwithstanding, he is not likely to cede the top spot anytime soon. “He’s delivering scale and engagement,” says Tom Webster, senior vice president at Edison Research. “He’s the No. 1 in terms of reach in the U.S.”

The top-five podcast and money earned are as following:

The Joe Rogan Experience — $30 million My Favorite Murder — $15 million The Dave Ramsey Show — $10 million Armchair Expert — $9 million The Bill Simmons Show — $7 million

Joe Rogan is also a staple on UFC pay-per-views anchoring the commentary team. He will also be doing the color commentary for UFC 247 on Saturday.

What do you make of UFC commentator Joe Rogan making $30 million from his JRE podcast? Sound off in the comment section, PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 2/6/2020.