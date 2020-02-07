Jon Jones says Stephen A. Smith ‘needs to do more homework’ on the UFC and MMA

Jon Jones has a ton of respect for Stephen A. Smith but admits the reporter needs to learn more about his sport.

At UFC 246, Stephen A. Smith made headlines for saying Donald Cerrone quit when he fought Conor McGregor. The Irishman and Joe Rogan said the ESPN personality was wrong and it led to Smith and Rogan having a back-and-forth.

For Jon Jones, who saw what happened online, he believes Stephen A. Smith needs to understand the sport more before he gives his opinion.

“Hat’s off to Stephen A. Smith by the way. I think he’s a tremendous reporter. But you’re absolutely right, I think he does need to do more homework. You need to go back and maybe watch some of those PRIDE fights,” Jon Jones said at UFC 247 media day. “You need to go back and start at UFC 1, and really do your homework. That way you know not only who we all are, but you know positioning, you know technique, you know a few submission names. I doubt they’re at that level, and I would love to encourage them to get at that level. If you’re a true professional, that’s what you do.”

It is to be seen if Smith will respond to these comments from Jones. But, UFC president, Dana White recently chimed in on the feud between Smith and Rogan.

For now, “Bones” is focusing on his upcoming fight. Jones is set to return to the Octagon in the main event of UFC 247 when he battles Dominick Reyes. It should be a very intriguing fight in one that the challenger is extremely confident he will dethrone the champion.

Do you agree with Jon Jones that Stephen A. Smith needs to do his homework to learn more about the UFC and MMA? Sound off in the comment section, PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 2/6/2020.