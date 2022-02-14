UFC champion Israel Adesanya speaks out on fighter pay: “I’m not saying pay debutants some crazy money”

Israel Adesanya defended his title against Robert Whittaker this past weekend at UFC 271 in Houston, Texas.
The much anticipated rematch concluded with Adesanyas’ second victory over the former champion, as he defeated Whittaker by unanimous decision in what was a close fight.
Robert Whittaker has voiced his concerns that there should be better healthcare for fighters.
Taking to Twitter, Israel Adesanya has weighed in about UFC fighter pay tweeting:
“I’m not saying pay debutants some crazy money. I’m just saying pay them enough to be able to train, feed their family and not have a second or third job.”
It should be noted that just prior to his fight with Whittaker on Saturday, February 12th, Adesanya signed a very lucrative multi-fight contract with the UFC.
Dana White has previously responded to the criticism of fighter pay and in speaking with journalist Manouk Akopyan last year he commented:
“Fighter pay has continually gone up every year since we owned the business. Obviously, there’s been tons more opportunities with the outfitting policy, some of the sponsors that we’ve brought in that spend tons of money with the fighters too. There’s a lot of opportunity here for the fighters. And listen, there’s never gonna be a guy that’s coming out and saying, ‘Yeah, they’re paying me too much. They’re overpaying me. And all of these guys that are champions share in the pay-per-view revenue.”
Continuing, White said:
“Listen, if you don’t like it, go start your own MMA league and pay ‘em whatever you want to pay ‘em. This is mine and this is the way we’re doing it.”
What do you think about fighter pay in the UFC? Do you agree with Adesanya that they should be paid enough to train and feed their family without having to take on a second or third job? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!