Jake Paul calls upon Conor McGregor to step up for his fellow UFC fighters: “When you gonna start playing your part”

Jake Paul has called upon Conor McGregor to step up and help make some changes for his fellow UFC fighters.

McGregor recently took to Twitter to send kudos to his his management agency while also congratulating Israel Adesanya on his title win at UFC 271 this past weekend.

Paradigm was founded in 2009 by Audie Attar and the agency manages the former UFC champion Conor McGregor (22-6 MMA) and ‘The Last Stylebender’ (22-1 MMA).

Conor McGregor tweeted:

Congrats Paradigm Sports Management Agency! Number 1 and 2 highest paid on the ufc roster contractually. Myself and Izzy. An excellent feather in the cap of an amazing sports agency. @ParadigmSports!

— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) February 13, 2022

“Congrats Paradigm Sports Management Agency! Number 1 and 2 highest paid on the UFC roster contractually. Myself and Izzy. An excellent feather in the cap of an amazing sports agency. @ParadigmSports! Congrats to all my team and a big congrats last night Israel.”

It was announced earlier last week that Adesanya had signed a very lucrative multi-fight contract with the UFC.

Jake Paul responding on Twitter to Conor McGregors’ tweet said:

“Indeed well deserved for Izzy but unfortunately Tyson Fury still makes more than both of you combined for fighting. Conor when you gonna start playing your part to get ALL fighters better pay and healthcare?”

— Jake Paul (@jakepaul) February 13, 2022

Tyson Fury, 33, is a British professional boxer and a two-time world heavyweight champion.

Jake Paul, 24, is making better pay and healthcare for fighters in the UFC his number one concern these days. Paul has called out Dana White and the UFC and gone so far as to say he wants to start a fighters union.

Pauls’ diss track on YouTube aimed at UFC President Dana White became a huge hit with over two million views in three days. Paul claims several UFC fighters are supporting his actions privately.

“Yes, there are a lot of fighters, a lot of big fighters in the UFC message me saying, ‘We love this, keep on going but I can’t support this publicly,’” Paul said speaking on ‘The MMA Hour’. “I don’t want them to sacrifice. They have to put food on their family’s table.”

“I don’t need them to support a diss track or anything like that, publicly. Because they’re just gonna f**k themselves over. I don’t want that. I want them to make more money.”

In his latest move, ‘The Problem Child’ has said he’s investing in the UFC’s parent company, The Endeavor Group, in an attempt to help fighters get better pay and healthcare.

“I’ve invested in EDR (UFC) stock with my partner Geoffrey Woo to focus on UFC’s ESG standards relating to fighters,” Jake Paul tweeted on January 25. “We believe EDR can drive long-term economic value by increasing UFC fighter pay & providing them healthcare. Reaching out to @EngineNo_1 to partner on this endeavor.”

