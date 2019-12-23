UFC Busan medical suspensions: Frankie Edgar facing lengthy absence

Frankie Edgar took a gamble by taking a short-notice fight with “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung in the UFC Busan main event, but it did not pay off. Instead, Edgar was finished in the first round, and has received a significant medical suspension as a result. This suspension rules out any possibility that he’ll be able to fight Cory Sandhagen at UFC Raleigh in January as originally planned.

Because the UFC Busan card occurred outside the jurisdiction of a combat sports commission, the UFC handled medical suspension internally. The promotion’s medical suspensions have been acquired by mixedmartialarts.com, and can be viewed in full below.

UFC Busan Medical Suspensions

UFC Busan Main Card:

Chan Sung Jung defeated Frankie Edgar by TKO (Strikes, Round 1, 3:18)

Chan Sung Jung: 7 Days to K. Zombie for Mandatory Rest

Frankie Edgar: 180 Days to Edgar TKO or cleared by OMF for Right Orbital – 60 Days Mandatory and 45 No Contact

Volkan Oezdemier defeated Aleksandar Rakic by Split Decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Volkan Oezdemier: 30 Days to Oezdemir for Hard Bout and 21 Days No Contact

Aleksandar Rakic: 180 Days to Rakic for Left Shin Hematoma or cleared by PCP and 30 Days Mandatory

Charles Jourdain defeated Doo Ho Choi by TKO (Punches, Round 2, 4:32)

Charles Jourdain: 30 Days to Jourdain for Hard bout and 21 Days No Contact

Doo Ho Choi: 180 Days to Choi for TKO and Left Wrist or cleared by Ortho and 45 Day Mandatory and 30 Days No Contact

Da Un Jung defeated Mike Rodriguez by KO (Punches, Round 1, 1:04)

Da Un Jung: 7 Days to Jung for Mandatory Rest

Mike Rodriguez: 180 Days to Rodriguez or cleared by Dentist and 60 Day Mandatory and 45 No Contact

Jun Yong Park defeated Marc-Andre Marriault by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Jun Yong Park: 7 Days to Park for Mandatory Rest

Marc-Andre Marriault: 30 Days to Barriault for Nasal Laceration and 21 Days No Contact

Kyung Ho Kang defeated Liu Pingyuan by Split Decision (28-29, 29-28, 30-27)

Kyung Ho Kang: 30 Days to Kang for Left Brow Laceration and 21 Days No Contact

Liu Pingyuan: 30 Days to Pingyuan for Left Eyelid Laceration and 21 Days No Contact

UFC Busan undercard:

Ciryl Gane defeated Tanner Boser by Unanimous Decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26)

Ciryl Gane: 7 Days to Gane for Mandatory Rest

Tanner Boser: 45 Days to Boser for Hard bout and Right Eyelid Laceration and 30 Days No Contact

Seungwoo Choi defeated Suman Mokhtarian by Unanimous Decision (29-26, 29-26, 29-25)

Seungwoo Choi: 30 Days to Choi for Hard Bout and 21 Days No Contact

Suman Mokhtarian: 45 Days to Mokhtarian for Hard bout and Right Cheek Laceration and 30 Days No Contact

Omar Morales defeated Dong Hyun Kim by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-26, 29-28)

Omar Morales: 7 Days to Morales for Mandatory Rest

Dong Hyun Kim: 30 Days to Kim for Hard bout and 21 Days No Contact

Alexandre Pantoja defeated Matt Schnell by KO (Punches, Round 1, 4:17)

Alexandre Pantoja: 30 Days to Pantoja for Right Shoulder pain and 21 Days No Contact

Matt Schnell: 60 Days to Schnell for KO and 30 Days No Contact

Raoni Barcelos defeated Said Nurmagomedov by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Raoni Barcelos: 30 Days to Barcelos for Hard Bout and 21 Days No Contact

Said Nurmagomedov: 30 Days to Nurmagomedov for Right Knee Pain and 21 Days No Contact

Amanda Lemos defeated Miranda Granger by Technical Submission (RNC, Round 1, 3:43

Amanda Lemos: 7 Days to Lemos for Mandatory Rest

Miranda Granger: 7 Days to Granger for Mandatory Rest

Heili Alateng defeated Ryan Benoit by Split Decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Heili Alateng: 180 Days to Alateng or Right Foot cleared by X-Ray and 30 Days Mandatory and 21 Day No Contact

Ryan Benoit: 180 Days to Benoit or Right Thumb clear by X-Ray and 30 Days Mandatory and 21 Days No Contact

What do you think of the medical suspensions for UFC Busan?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 12/23/2019.