Islam Makhachev refutes Kevin Lee booking, calls for fight contract

Over the weekend, UFC lightweight contender Kevin Lee divulged to Helen Yee that he has received an offer to fight Islam Makhachev at UFC 249 in Brooklyn, New York this April. Lee added that he and the UFC are waiting on Makhachev to sign his contract, and that it’s not clear what the delay is.

Kevin Lee tells me his next fight offered will be against Islam Mackhachev in the Khabib vs Tony Ferguson card in April in Brooklyn. According to Kevin, they’re waiting on Islam and not sure what the holdup is. Interview coming shortly. — Helen Yee (@HelenYeeSports) December 22, 2019

Speaking on Twitter on Sunday, Makhachev offered an explanation for the alleged holdup, and it’s certainly hard to fault him for it. He says he’s yet to receive a contract for the fight, but is open to signing it when he does.

“Never been offered Kevin Lee fight,” Makhachev wrote in a Tweet that tagged Dana White, UFC matchmaker Sean Shelby. “Just send me the contract.”

In the replies to this Tweet, Makhachev also shut down a fan who predicted Lee will beat him in their prospective fight.

Lol. Not in this life — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) December 23, 2019

Islam Makhachev is currently on a six-fight win-streak, highlighted by victories over Nik Lentz, Gleison Tibau, Kajan Johnson, and most recently, Davi Ramos, who he beat by decision at UFC 242. A key training partner of UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, Makhachev is a fantastic 18-1 overall, with his lone loss coming against Brazil’s Adriano Martins in his second UFC bout.

Kevin Lee, meanwhile, recently burst back into title contention with a blistering head-kick knockout victory over the formerly undefeated Gregor Gillespie. Lee prepared for this fight at Tristar MMA in Montreal, Quebec, under the tutelage of legendary coach Firas Zahabi.

