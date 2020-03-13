UFC Brasilia weigh-in results: Kevin Lee fails to make it to scale in time, misses weight

On Saturday night, the UFC will return to our screens with the exciting UFC Brasilia card, which will go down in an empty arena thanks to the threat of the coronavirus.

The UFC Brasilia event is expected to be topped by a lightweight contender showdown between former interim title challenger Kevin Lee and streaking finisher Charles “Do Bronx” Oliveira.

UFC Brasilia will be co-headlined by a welterweight fight between former two-division title challenger Demian Maia and rising contender Gilbert Burns. Elsewhere on the card, we’ll witness appearances from big names like Renato Moicano, Johnny Walker, Nikita Krylov, Francis Trinaldo, Jussier Formiga, Brandon Moreno and more.

On Friday morning, the 24 fighters on the UFC Brasilia card stepped onto the scales to weigh-in for battle.

Unfortunately, main event star Kevin Lee did not make it in the scale within the allotted two-hour weigh-in period, and then missed weight, thrusting the main event into peril.

Lee will now have one extra hour to make shed an additional 2.5 pounds and hit the lightweight limit of 156 pounds.

Here are the full weigh-in results from the card (via Bloody Elbow):

UFC Brasilia Main Card

Lightweight: Kevin Lee (158.5) vs. Charles Oliveira (156) – Lee missed weight

Welterweight: Demian Maia (170.5) vs. Gilbert Burns (170.5)

Lightweight: Renato Moicano (155.5) vs. Damir Hadzovic (155)

Light heavyweight: Johnny Walker (206) vs. Nikita Krylov (206)

Lightweight: Francisco Trinaldo (156) vs. John Makdessi (155)

UFC Brasilia Preliminary card

Flyweight: Jussier Formiga (126) vs. Brandon Moreno (126)

Strawweight: Randa Markos (116) vs. Amanda Ribas (115.5)

Welterweight: Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (171) vs. Alexey Kunchenko (170)

Bantamweight: Rani Yahya (136) vs. Enrique Barzola (136)

Flyweight: Maryna Moroz (126) vs. Mayra Bueno Silva (126)

Flyweight: Bruno Silva (125.5) vs. David Dvorak (126)

Bantamweight: Veronica Macedo (135.5) vs. Bea Malecki (136)

Stay tuned for further details on Kevin Lee and the UFC Brasilia card as details emerge.

