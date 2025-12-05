UFC 323 rematch between Merab Dvalishvili and Petr Yan won’t go any different, says ex-champion

One former champion doesn’t think Petr Yan can do much to turn things around against Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 323.

Yan will get a second chance to get the better of Dvalishvili on Saturday, but the UFC Bantamweight Championship will be at stake this go-around. “The Machine” scored a unanimous decision victory over Yan back in 2023.

During an interview with FOX Sports Australia, former UFC Middleweight Champion Robert Whittaker shared his belief that lightning will strike twice for the reigning 135-pound titleholder (via MMAJunkie).

“Obviously, he’s a wrestler, and his wrestling game is just so strong and he uses that to such devastating effect,” Whittaker said. “He’s only getting better in my eyes. Everyone can attest his weakness is his standup, but over the last five fights, I want to say, his standup has gotten significantly better. And I think him having to stand with the caliber of striker that he has been has just forced him to climb to a new level of like striking defensiveness, striking safety, but also offensively striking once he’s established the threat of the takedown.

“Bar a puncher’s chance, I just don’t see where a weakness of his is right now. There’s always a puncher’s chance in every fight. Him shooting the same time Petr decides to throw a knee – it could happen. It could happen in any fight against anyone. Let’s take that tidbit out of the equation. I don’t see it going any different. I think he’s gotten defensively more sound with his striking. I think he’s much more comfortable striking and mixing in the takedowns.”

Dvalishvili recently told Newsweek Sports that he’s viewing his rematch against Yan as a new fight. He said that he’s expecting Yan to be motivated on fight night. Dvalishvili also noted that rematches can be tough to prepare for.

