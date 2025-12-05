UFC 323 star expects title shot if he wins on Saturday in Las Vegas

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 5, 2025
UFC Fight Night Octagon

One UFC 323 fighter could have his breakout moment on Saturday, and he’ll be expecting a title shot if that is the case.

The co-main event of this weekend’s card in Las Vegas will feature a pivotal flyweight clash. Tatsuro Taira will face his toughest test to date in former multi-time UFC Flyweight Champion Brandon Moreno. It’s a massive opportunity for Taira to insert himself in the title picture one month before he turns 26 years old.

Speaking to MMAFighting, Taira expressed confidence that a win will earn him No. 1 contender status.

“Brandon Moreno is the best fighter that I’ve faced since coming to the UFC,” Taira said. “I’m very excited to be able to go against such a fighter, so I was very happy and eager to accept this fight. It’s a big opportunity.

“With new fighters coming in the rankings, I think it’s becoming a very exciting weight class. And among those, I will for sure be the next contender.”

It’s hard to imagine Moreno being involved in a boring fight, and Taira feels that if he can match that excitement with a win, then UFC’s decision makers will reward him with a title opportunity.

“Nothing but respect to Brandon,” Taira said. “But I will take a big win so the UFC can be confident enough to say the next contender is Taira.”

Taira rebounded from the lone defeat of his pro MMA career in his most recent outing. Following a split decision loss to Brandon Royval, Taira scored a second-round submission finish over Park Hyun-sung.

With 13 finishes in his 17 victories, Taira is hoping to become the first fighter to stop Moreno as a pro. Only Alexandre Pantoja has been able to score a finish over Moreno, but that was considered to be an exhibition bout during “The Ultimate Fighter” back in 2016.

The time has arrived for UFC 323 and BJPenn.com has you covered. Visit the homepage on Saturday for live UFC 323 results. You can also catch video clips of the best finishes on the card, as well as pro MMA fighter reactions.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Tatsuro Taira UFC

Related

Max Holloway speaks at the UFC 318 press conference, opposite Joshua Van at the UFC 323 weigh-in

Max Holloway shows tremendous humility in addressing Joshua Van comparisons ahead of UFC 323

Curtis Calhoun - December 5, 2025
Petr Yan and Merab Dvalishvili UFC staredown
Petr Yan

UFC 323 rematch between Merab Dvalishvili and Petr Yan won't go any different, says ex-champion

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 5, 2025

One former champion doesn’t think Petr Yan can do much to turn things around against Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 323.

Merab Dvalishvili weigh-in
Joshua Van

UFC 323 weigh-in results: Merab Dvalishvili and other key fighters make weight

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 5, 2025

The UFC 323 weigh-ins have wrapped up and both title fights are now official.

Tom Aspinall reacts after getting poked in the eyes during his fight at UFC 321
Henry Cejudo

Henry Cejudo warns Tom Aspinall about potentially feuding with Dana White

Harry Kettle - December 5, 2025

Former two-weight UFC champion Henry Cejudo has warned Tom Aspinall about taking Dana White’s comments personally.

Alex Pereira victorious at UFC 320
Jon Jones

Alex Pereira can knock Jon Jones out, says former UFC heavyweight

Harry Kettle - December 5, 2025

Former UFC heavyweight Robelis Despaigne believes Alex Pereira is capable of knocking out Jon Jones.

Merab Dvalishvili, Petr Yan

Merab Dvalishvili slams Petr Yan's claim that he was injured during their first fight

Harry Kettle - December 5, 2025
Ethyn Ewing and Malcolm Wellmaker trade punches during their fight at UFC 322
UFC

Malcolm Wellmaker on "absolutely dumb assumption" that informed UFC 322 loss

Dylan Bowker - December 4, 2025

Malcolm Wellmaker recently suffered a notable setback at UFC 322 as he lost to an underdog, short-notice opponent, and Wellmaker has reflected on the errors that led to that. Wellmaker mentioned that he knew on 4 or 5 pm on Thursday, he would be fighting Ethyn Ewing at 145 pounds instead of the initially scheduled Cody Haddon for the Saturday, November 15th card.

Aiemann Zahabi
UFC

Aiemann Zahabi's "selfish" reason behind picking Merab Dvalishvili to best Petr Yan at UFC 323

Dylan Bowker - December 4, 2025

Aiemann Zahabi has his own vested interests in why he is leaning more on the “and still” side than “and new” in Saturday’s pay-per-view title challenge at bantamweight. Merab Dvalishvili aims to defend his 135-pound crown and defeat Petr Yan for a second time when the two battle in a rematch at UFC 323.

Paddy Pimblett, Arman Tsarukyan
Paddy Pimblett

Paddy Pimblett absolutely rips 'nobody' Arman Tsarukyan: 'He’s a boring b*****d'

Cole Shelton - December 4, 2025

Paddy Pimblett isn’t a fan of Arman Tsarukyan.

Leon Edwards enters the Octagon for his fight at UFC 322
UFC

Leon Edwards finally breaks social media silence after first KO loss at UFC 322

Curtis Calhoun - December 4, 2025

Former UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards addressed his followers for the first time after weeks of silence following UFC 322.