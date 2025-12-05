UFC 323 star expects title shot if he wins on Saturday in Las Vegas

One UFC 323 fighter could have his breakout moment on Saturday, and he’ll be expecting a title shot if that is the case.

The co-main event of this weekend’s card in Las Vegas will feature a pivotal flyweight clash. Tatsuro Taira will face his toughest test to date in former multi-time UFC Flyweight Champion Brandon Moreno. It’s a massive opportunity for Taira to insert himself in the title picture one month before he turns 26 years old.

Speaking to MMAFighting, Taira expressed confidence that a win will earn him No. 1 contender status.

“Brandon Moreno is the best fighter that I’ve faced since coming to the UFC,” Taira said. “I’m very excited to be able to go against such a fighter, so I was very happy and eager to accept this fight. It’s a big opportunity.

“With new fighters coming in the rankings, I think it’s becoming a very exciting weight class. And among those, I will for sure be the next contender.”

It’s hard to imagine Moreno being involved in a boring fight, and Taira feels that if he can match that excitement with a win, then UFC’s decision makers will reward him with a title opportunity.

“Nothing but respect to Brandon,” Taira said. “But I will take a big win so the UFC can be confident enough to say the next contender is Taira.”

Taira rebounded from the lone defeat of his pro MMA career in his most recent outing. Following a split decision loss to Brandon Royval, Taira scored a second-round submission finish over Park Hyun-sung.

With 13 finishes in his 17 victories, Taira is hoping to become the first fighter to stop Moreno as a pro. Only Alexandre Pantoja has been able to score a finish over Moreno, but that was considered to be an exhibition bout during “The Ultimate Fighter” back in 2016.

The time has arrived for UFC 323 and BJPenn.com has you covered. Visit the homepage on Saturday for live UFC 323 results. You can also catch video clips of the best finishes on the card, as well as pro MMA fighter reactions.