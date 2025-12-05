UFC 323 weigh-in results: Merab Dvalishvili and other key fighters make weight

The UFC 323 weigh-ins have wrapped up and both title fights are now official.

UFC 323 will emanate from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday. The main event will see Merab Dvalishvili chase history. If he successfully retains the UFC Bantamweight Championship against Petr Yan, then he will set a new record for the most successful UFC title defenses in a single year.

As for the co-headliner, Alexandre Pantoja will look to continue his string of successful UFC Flyweight Championship defenses. He will meet surging contender Joshua Van, who is riding a five-fight winning streak.

Dvalishvili, Yan, Pantoja, and Van all made weight ahead of fight night. “The Machine” and Yan both clocked in at 135 pounds. Pantoja made championship weight at 125 pounds, while Van tipped the scales at 124.5 pounds.

Brandon Moreno and Tatsuro Taira also made weight for their bantamweight clash on the main card. Moreno’s weight was 125 pounds, while Taira made use of the extra pound allowance for a non-title fight.

Former UFC champ-champ Henry Cejudo will be competing for the final time in his pro MMA career on Saturday. He weighed in at 136 pounds, as did his opponent Payton Talbott.

Here’s a look at the rest of the UFC 323 weigh-in results, which did include two scale fails.

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV, 10 p.m. ET)

Merab Dvalishvili (135) vs. Petr Yan (135)

Alexandre Pantoja (125) vs. Joshua Van (124.5)

Brandon Moreno (125) vs. Tatsuro Taira (126)

Henry Cejudo (136) vs. Payton Talbott (136)

Jan Blachowicz (206) vs. Bogdan Guskov (206)

Prelims (ESPN2/ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

Grant Dawson (156) vs. Manuel Torres (156)

Terrance McKinney (156) vs. Chris Duncan (156)

Maycee Barber (125.5) vs. Karine Silva (125.5)

Nazim Sadykhov (155.5) vs. Fares Ziam (156)

Early Prelims (ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)

Marvin Vettori (186) vs. Brunno Ferreira (189)*

Edson Barboza (155.5) vs. Jalin Turner (155)

Iwo Baraniewski (206) vs. Ibo Aslan (205.5)

Mansur Abdul-Malik (185.5) vs. Antonio Trocoli (186)

Muhammad Naimov (146) vs. Mairon Santos (147.5)*

*- Fighter missed weight and will forfeit 20 percent of their fight purse.

Be sure to visit the BJPenn.com homepage for live coverage of UFC 323 on Saturday. We’ll be bringing you live results, video highlights, and post-fight reactions.