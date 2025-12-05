UFC 323 weigh-in results: Merab Dvalishvili and other key fighters make weight

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 5, 2025
Merab Dvalishvili weigh-in

The UFC 323 weigh-ins have wrapped up and both title fights are now official.

UFC 323 will emanate from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday. The main event will see Merab Dvalishvili chase history. If he successfully retains the UFC Bantamweight Championship against Petr Yan, then he will set a new record for the most successful UFC title defenses in a single year.

As for the co-headliner, Alexandre Pantoja will look to continue his string of successful UFC Flyweight Championship defenses. He will meet surging contender Joshua Van, who is riding a five-fight winning streak.

Dvalishvili, Yan, Pantoja, and Van all made weight ahead of fight night. “The Machine” and Yan both clocked in at 135 pounds. Pantoja made championship weight at 125 pounds, while Van tipped the scales at 124.5 pounds.

Brandon Moreno and Tatsuro Taira also made weight for their bantamweight clash on the main card. Moreno’s weight was 125 pounds, while Taira made use of the extra pound allowance for a non-title fight.

Former UFC champ-champ Henry Cejudo will be competing for the final time in his pro MMA career on Saturday. He weighed in at 136 pounds, as did his opponent Payton Talbott.

Here’s a look at the rest of the UFC 323 weigh-in results, which did include two scale fails.

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV, 10 p.m. ET)

  • Merab Dvalishvili (135) vs. Petr Yan (135)
  • Alexandre Pantoja (125) vs. Joshua Van (124.5)
  • Brandon Moreno (125) vs. Tatsuro Taira (126)
  • Henry Cejudo (136) vs. Payton Talbott (136)
  • Jan Blachowicz (206) vs. Bogdan Guskov (206)

Prelims (ESPN2/ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

  • Grant Dawson (156) vs. Manuel Torres (156)
  • Terrance McKinney (156) vs. Chris Duncan (156)
  • Maycee Barber (125.5) vs. Karine Silva (125.5)
  • Nazim Sadykhov (155.5) vs. Fares Ziam (156)

Early Prelims (ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)

  • Marvin Vettori (186) vs. Brunno Ferreira (189)*
  • Edson Barboza (155.5) vs. Jalin Turner (155)
  • Iwo Baraniewski (206) vs. Ibo Aslan (205.5)
  • Mansur Abdul-Malik (185.5) vs. Antonio Trocoli (186)
  • Muhammad Naimov (146) vs. Mairon Santos (147.5)*

*- Fighter missed weight and will forfeit 20 percent of their fight purse.

Be sure to visit the BJPenn.com homepage for live coverage of UFC 323 on Saturday. We’ll be bringing you live results, video highlights, and post-fight reactions.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Alexandre Pantoja Joshua Van Merab Dvalishvili Petr Yan UFC

Related

Max Holloway speaks at the UFC 318 press conference, opposite Joshua Van at the UFC 323 weigh-in

Max Holloway shows tremendous humility in addressing Joshua Van comparisons ahead of UFC 323

Curtis Calhoun - December 5, 2025
UFC Fight Night Octagon
UFC

UFC 323 star expects title shot if he wins on Saturday in Las Vegas

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 5, 2025

One UFC 323 fighter could have his breakout moment on Saturday, and he’ll be expecting a title shot if that is the case.

Petr Yan and Merab Dvalishvili UFC staredown
Petr Yan

UFC 323 rematch between Merab Dvalishvili and Petr Yan won't go any different, says ex-champion

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 5, 2025

One former champion doesn’t think Petr Yan can do much to turn things around against Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 323.

Tom Aspinall reacts after getting poked in the eyes during his fight at UFC 321
Henry Cejudo

Henry Cejudo warns Tom Aspinall about potentially feuding with Dana White

Harry Kettle - December 5, 2025

Former two-weight UFC champion Henry Cejudo has warned Tom Aspinall about taking Dana White’s comments personally.

Alex Pereira victorious at UFC 320
Jon Jones

Alex Pereira can knock Jon Jones out, says former UFC heavyweight

Harry Kettle - December 5, 2025

Former UFC heavyweight Robelis Despaigne believes Alex Pereira is capable of knocking out Jon Jones.

Merab Dvalishvili, Petr Yan

Merab Dvalishvili slams Petr Yan's claim that he was injured during their first fight

Harry Kettle - December 5, 2025
Ethyn Ewing and Malcolm Wellmaker trade punches during their fight at UFC 322
UFC

Malcolm Wellmaker on "absolutely dumb assumption" that informed UFC 322 loss

Dylan Bowker - December 4, 2025

Malcolm Wellmaker recently suffered a notable setback at UFC 322 as he lost to an underdog, short-notice opponent, and Wellmaker has reflected on the errors that led to that. Wellmaker mentioned that he knew on 4 or 5 pm on Thursday, he would be fighting Ethyn Ewing at 145 pounds instead of the initially scheduled Cody Haddon for the Saturday, November 15th card.

Aiemann Zahabi
UFC

Aiemann Zahabi's "selfish" reason behind picking Merab Dvalishvili to best Petr Yan at UFC 323

Dylan Bowker - December 4, 2025

Aiemann Zahabi has his own vested interests in why he is leaning more on the “and still” side than “and new” in Saturday’s pay-per-view title challenge at bantamweight. Merab Dvalishvili aims to defend his 135-pound crown and defeat Petr Yan for a second time when the two battle in a rematch at UFC 323.

Paddy Pimblett, Arman Tsarukyan
Paddy Pimblett

Paddy Pimblett absolutely rips 'nobody' Arman Tsarukyan: 'He’s a boring b*****d'

Cole Shelton - December 4, 2025

Paddy Pimblett isn’t a fan of Arman Tsarukyan.

Leon Edwards enters the Octagon for his fight at UFC 322
UFC

Leon Edwards finally breaks social media silence after first KO loss at UFC 322

Curtis Calhoun - December 4, 2025

Former UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards addressed his followers for the first time after weeks of silence following UFC 322.