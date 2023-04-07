Marvin Vettori was not a fan of Israel Adesanya’s press conference attire for UFC 287: “The cringe is very real”

Marvin Vettori was not a fan of Israel Adesanya’s press conference attire for UFC 287.

UFC 287 takes place tomorrow, Saturday, April 8th at the Miami-Dade Arena in Miami, Florida.

Headlining the event will be Israel Adesanya (23-2 MMA) vs Alex Pereira (7-1 MMA) in a middleweight title bout. It will be ‘Poutan’s’ first title defence and it comes against ‘The Last Stylebender‘.

It was just last November that Pereira defeated Adesanya via TKO at UFC 281 to claim the championship belt. Now the two will meet again, with the title on the line.

A fired up Israel Adesanya chose to wear a sarong while brandishing a dog collar around his neck at the UFC 287 press conference, and when asked about his choice of outfit, the fighter said:

“I’m a dog. It’s a dog collar and I’m about to be unleashed.”

Continuing, Adesanya spoke about his upcoming bout:

“F**k the belt. I’m going to rip his (Pereira’s) head off. I’m a dog on a leash, and I’m about to be let loose.”

Marvin Vettori is not impressed and is weighing in on Adesanya’s attire at the press conference, taking to ‘Twitter’ with a video clip and the comment:

The cringe is very real 🫣 https://t.co/WmH52e4CW0 — Marvin Vettori (@MarvinVettori) April 7, 2023

“The cringe is very real.”

Marvin ‘The Italian Dream’ Vettori (19-6 MMA) is hot off a win over Roman Dolidze (12-2 MMA) at UFC 286 on March 18th of this year.

The 29 year old Italian has a history with Adesanya as the two met in April of 2018 and again in June of 2021 at UFC 263. Both fights ended in losses for Vettori.

Should the fighters meet for a third time, Vettori is confident he would ‘wipe the floor’ with the 33 year old Adesanya.

Needless to say, there is no love lost between Vettori and Adesanya.

Will you be watching the Adesanya vs Pereira fight this weekend? Do you believe ‘The Last Stylebender’ can ‘let loose’ and de-throne Pereira?

