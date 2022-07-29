Maycee Barber “not impressed” by Miesha Tate’s flyweight debut, but “would love to fight her” in the future

Maycee Barber is hoping to share the Octagon with Miesha Tate in the future.

At UFC 276, Barber picked up the biggest win of her career as she beat Jessica Eye by decision. Just two weeks later, Tate made her flyweight debut against Lauren Murphy at UFC Long Island. Unfortunately for ‘Cupcake’, the fight did not go her way as she dropped a decision to ‘Lucky’.

Barber says she wasn’t impressed with Tate’s performance and says she would like that fight in the future.

“I did (see her fight). I wouldn’t mind fighting her eventually, too. I’m not shocked, I’m not impressed. It’s great she moved down and I have a lot of respect for her being a former champion and being such a legend in this sport,” Barber said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “But, that’s a fight that she has a lot of experience and I would love to fight her. We have the older generation fighting the newer generation. Lauren Murphy also had a great performance so maybe I’ll fight one of them.”

Although Maycee Barber would like to face Miesha Tate next, the former bantamweight champ says she isn’t certain if she will remain at 125lbs. If she does, Barber believes she likely will need one more win before getting that fight which is why she has her eyes on Andrea Lee.

“Obviously I want to climb the rankings and the fight that really looks appealing to me is the fight with ‘KGB’. Mainly because she is number nine and I’m number 10 and it’s a great fight for me,” Barber concluded. “It’s the next spot and I don’t want to fight backward. Then someday, I want the fight back with Alexa (Grasso). I know Andrea has fought a lot of girls I’ve fought and she’s a name that has been around a while.”

