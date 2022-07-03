Pros react after Sean O’Malley vs. Pedro Munhoz ends in a no-contest at UFC 276

A bantamweight bout between Sean O’Malley and Pedro Munhoz kicked off tonight’s UFC 276 main card from Las Vegas.

O’Malley (15 -1 MMA) had entered the contest sporting a three-fight winning streak, this after scoring stoppage victories over Thomas Almeida, Kris Moutinho and Raulian Paiva in his most recent efforts.

As for Pedro Munhoz (19-7 MMA), ‘The Young Punisher’ was looking to snap a two-fight losing skid when he took to the Octagon this evening. The Brazilian was coming off back-to-back unanimous decision losses to Dominick Cruz and Jose Aldo respectively.

Tonight’s ‘O’Malley vs. Munhoz’ bout did not result in the highlight reel finish many fans were hoping for. Instead, the bantamweight bout proved to be more of a chess match that unfortunately ended in a no-contest. After trading a lot of kicks and some punches for the better part of seven minutes, the bout was waved off following an eye poke from ‘Suga’.

Official UFC 276 Result: Sean O’Malley vs. Pedro Munhoz ends in a no-contest (Round 2)

Main card time I’m to hype for this Let’s go!!!#UFC276 — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) July 3, 2022

I wince every time one of those kicks are checked #UFC276 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) July 3, 2022

So who won round one? — michael (@bisping) July 3, 2022

Great round of chess !!! What a great match up #UFC276 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) July 3, 2022

Post-fight reactions to Sean O’Malley vs. Pedro Munhoz ending in a no-contest:

Bitch moves wtf #UFC276 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) July 3, 2022

https://twitter.com/PetrYanUFC/status/1543424874839846913

I urge every fan who boos an eye poke to take an eye poke, then continue fighting another killer… smh #UFC276 — Casey Oneill (@kingcaseymma) July 3, 2022

Unfortunate end to a good fight!!!#UFC276 — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) July 3, 2022

Ugh what a terrible ending to that fight. So bad — Funky (@Benaskren) July 3, 2022

Who would you like to see Sean O’Malley fight next following his no-contest with Pedro Munhoz this evening in Las Vegas? Would you like to see an immediate rematch? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!