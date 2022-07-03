Pros react after Sean O’Malley vs. Pedro Munhoz ends in a no-contest at UFC 276

Chris Taylor
Sean O'Malley, Pedro Munhoz, UFC 276

A bantamweight bout between Sean O’Malley and Pedro Munhoz kicked off tonight’s UFC 276 main card from Las Vegas.

O’Malley (15 -1 MMA) had entered the contest sporting a three-fight winning streak, this after scoring stoppage victories over Thomas Almeida, Kris Moutinho and Raulian Paiva in his most recent efforts.

As for Pedro Munhoz (19-7 MMA), ‘The Young Punisher’ was looking to snap a two-fight losing skid when he took to the Octagon this evening. The Brazilian was coming off back-to-back unanimous decision losses to Dominick Cruz and Jose Aldo respectively.

Tonight’s ‘O’Malley vs. Munhoz’ bout did not result in the highlight reel finish many fans were hoping for. Instead, the bantamweight bout proved to be more of a chess match that unfortunately ended in a no-contest. After trading a lot of kicks and some punches for the better part of seven minutes, the bout was waved off following an eye poke from ‘Suga’.

Official UFC 276 Result: Sean O’Malley vs. Pedro Munhoz ends in a no-contest (Round 2)

Post-fight reactions to Sean O’Malley vs. Pedro Munhoz ending in a no-contest:

https://twitter.com/PetrYanUFC/status/1543424874839846913

Who would you like to see Sean O’Malley fight next following his no-contest with Pedro Munhoz this evening in Las Vegas? Would you like to see an immediate rematch? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM