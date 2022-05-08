UFC 274 Results: Ovince Saint Preux defeats Shogun Rua

A light heavyweight rematch between Shogun Rua and Ovince Saint Preux takes place on tonight’s UFC 274 main card from Phoenix.

Rua (27-12-1 MMA) and Saint Preux (25-16 MMA) originally collided in November of 2014, with ‘OSP’ emerging victorious by way of first round knockout.

The former light heavyweight champion, Shogun, has gone 2-1-1 over his past four Octagon appearances. His most recent appearance came at UFC 255 in November of 2020, where he suffered a submission loss to Paul Craig.

Meanwhile, Ovince Saint Preux will be looking to snap a two-fight losing skid this evening. ‘OSP’ is coming off back-to-back stoppage losses to Jamahal Hill and Tanner Boser.

Round one begins and OSP fires off a kick to the body. Shogun Rua returns fire with one of his own. A front kick from Saint Preux misses the mark. Another nice low kick lands for Shogun. The former light heavyweight champion goes to the body with a kick. Ovince does the same. Rua counters with a right hand and then a low kick. He leaps in with a left hook that misses. ‘OSP’ with a kick to the body. He throws a combination but Rua slips out and avoids. A body kick lands for Saint Preux. He comes up the middle with a left hand. Ovince replies with a front kick to the body. He lands another. Those kicks are starting to pay dividends. Rua goes low with a kick and then comes over the top with a flurry that misses. ‘OSP’ continues to chip away at the body. Shogun Rua misses with a wild right hand. Another kick to the body from Ovince. Rua with another low kick. He lands another. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of this UFC 274 light heavyweight matchup begins and Ovince Saint Preux quickly comes forward with a pair of kicks. Shogun Rua answers with a low kick. He attempts to go to the body but his kick is blocked. Another body kick from Mauricio and this time it gets through. ‘OSP’ fires off a body kick of his own. Shogun lands a nice combination and then a low kick. Saint Preux answers with a kick to the body. Rua with a hard low kick. The fighters continue to exchange kicks blow for blow. Shogun lands a right hand over the top. He follows that up with a low kick. Ovince with a body kick. He lands another and then follows up with a straight left. Shogun Rua just misses with a counter left hook. Another body kick from ‘OSP’. The horn sounds to end round two.

Round three begins and Ovince Saint Preux quickly forces the clinch and pushes Shogun up against the cage. He backs off and lands a body kick. Rua circles out to his right and lands a low kick. More front kicks to the body from ‘OSP’. Mauricio did not like those. Ovince is starting to get off some good punches now. Shogun Rua responds with a low kick. Another combination lands for ‘OSP’. Shogun is covering up more and more often now. Another hard teep kick lands for Saint Preux. He goes upstairs with a high kick that partially connects. Shogun replies with a right hand. He has really slowed down this round. A straight left lands for ‘OSP’. He follows that up with another kick to the body. Mauricio replies with a low kick. That crowd boos as the action has really slowed. Another body kick from ‘OSP’. Rua with a counter right. The horn sounds to end round three.

Official UFC 274 Result: Ovince Saint Preux def. Shogun Rua by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)

